NATO to Boost Defence Across Entire Territory, Not Only Eastern Flank, Stoltenberg Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO wants to reinforce defence capabilities both in the east and throughout the alliance's entire territory to be able to counter threats... 30.05.2022, Sputnik International

Stoltenberg told Spanish newspaper ABC that NATO expects the summit to boost preparedness and strengthen defenses throughout the alliances entire territory and not just the eastern flank.He said nobody can tell precisely how soon the conflict in Ukraine would end but noted that NATO had shared intelligence on Ukraine last autumn and that the alliance should be ready that hostilities there would last long.Stoltenberg also urged NATO countries to support Ukraine's right to self-defence.The chief of the alliance also stressed that the bloc would embark on a path to deepening cooperation with the European Union and countries in the Indo-Pacific region at the Madrid summit, which is scheduled on 29-30 June.According to Stoltenberg, Finland and Sweden are also expected to join the summit, given their "historic applications" for the membership in the alliance.Earlier in May, Finland and Sweden submitted their membership bids to NATO but Turkey blocked them, claiming the two Nordic nations were supporting the Kurdistan Workers' Party, labelled as terrorist in Turkey and several other countries.

