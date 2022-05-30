https://sputniknews.com/20220530/watch-russian-su-25-planes-destroy-ukrainian-military-vehicles-and-strongholds-1095871352.html

WATCH: Russian Su-25 Planes Destroy Ukrainian Military Vehicles and Strongholds

WATCH: Russian Su-25 Planes Destroy Ukrainian Military Vehicles and Strongholds

Since the beginning of the operation, Russian forces have eliminated 183 Ukrainian warplanes, 1,064 drones, 3,323 tanks and 451 rocket launchers, the MoD... 30.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-30T08:55+0000

2022-05-30T08:55+0000

2022-05-30T08:55+0000

su-25

russia

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1e/1095871275_0:13:1590:907_1920x0_80_0_0_5df704900bdd213ea1119d75c0b3647f.jpg

The Russian Defence Ministry published a video on Monday demonstrating Su-25 warplanes as they are destroying Ukrainian military vehicles and strongholds.Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, after massive shelling in Donbass triggered the mass evacuation of civilians. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the goal is to stop the eight-year-long war, waged by Kiev against Donetsk and Lugansk, noting that the actions of Kiev's troops amounted to genocide.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

su-25, russia, ukraine