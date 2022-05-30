https://sputniknews.com/20220530/watch-russian-su-25-planes-destroy-ukrainian-military-vehicles-and-strongholds-1095871352.html
The Russian Defence Ministry published a video on Monday demonstrating Su-25 warplanes as they are destroying Ukrainian military vehicles and strongholds.Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, after massive shelling in Donbass triggered the mass evacuation of civilians. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the goal is to stop the eight-year-long war, waged by Kiev against Donetsk and Lugansk, noting that the actions of Kiev's troops amounted to genocide.
WATCH: Russian Su-25 Planes Destroy Ukrainian Military Vehicles and Strongholds
Since the beginning of the operation, Russian forces have eliminated 183 Ukrainian warplanes, 1,064 drones, 3,323 tanks and 451 rocket launchers, the MoD stated.
The Russian Defence Ministry published a video on Monday demonstrating Su-25 warplanes as they are destroying Ukrainian military vehicles and strongholds.
"During their flights, attack aircraft pilots, operating at extremely low altitudes, launched air strikes on the fortified positions, equipment and weapons of the Ukrainian armed forces... As a result of the combat use of aviation weapons, camouflaged and fortified field positions and armoured vehicles of the Ukrainian military were destroyed," the MoD noted.
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine
on 24 February, after massive shelling in Donbass triggered the mass evacuation of civilians. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the goal is to stop the eight-year-long war, waged by Kiev against Donetsk and Lugansk, noting that the actions of Kiev's troops amounted to genocide.