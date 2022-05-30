International
https://sputniknews.com/20220530/watch-russian-su-25-planes-destroy-ukrainian-military-vehicles-and-strongholds-1095871352.html
WATCH: Russian Su-25 Planes Destroy Ukrainian Military Vehicles and Strongholds
WATCH: Russian Su-25 Planes Destroy Ukrainian Military Vehicles and Strongholds
Since the beginning of the operation, Russian forces have eliminated 183 Ukrainian warplanes, 1,064 drones, 3,323 tanks and 451 rocket launchers, the MoD... 30.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-30T08:55+0000
2022-05-30T08:55+0000
su-25
russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1e/1095871275_0:13:1590:907_1920x0_80_0_0_5df704900bdd213ea1119d75c0b3647f.jpg
The Russian Defence Ministry published a video on Monday demonstrating Su-25 warplanes as they are destroying Ukrainian military vehicles and strongholds.Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, after massive shelling in Donbass triggered the mass evacuation of civilians. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the goal is to stop the eight-year-long war, waged by Kiev against Donetsk and Lugansk, noting that the actions of Kiev's troops amounted to genocide.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1e/1095871275_183:0:1407:918_1920x0_80_0_0_7045545291bd9ca632ba9582f0fed5e4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
su-25, russia, ukraine

WATCH: Russian Su-25 Planes Destroy Ukrainian Military Vehicles and Strongholds

08:55 GMT 30.05.2022
© Russian Defence Ministry / Go to the photo bankIn this handout photo released by the Russian Defence Ministry, Russian Sukhoi Su-25 fighter jets are seen at an airdrome in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, at the unknown location
In this handout photo released by the Russian Defence Ministry, Russian Sukhoi Su-25 fighter jets are seen at an airdrome in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, at the unknown location - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.05.2022
© Russian Defence Ministry
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
Since the beginning of the operation, Russian forces have eliminated 183 Ukrainian warplanes, 1,064 drones, 3,323 tanks and 451 rocket launchers, the MoD stated.
The Russian Defence Ministry published a video on Monday demonstrating Su-25 warplanes as they are destroying Ukrainian military vehicles and strongholds.

"During their flights, attack aircraft pilots, operating at extremely low altitudes, launched air strikes on the fortified positions, equipment and weapons of the Ukrainian armed forces... As a result of the combat use of aviation weapons, camouflaged and fortified field positions and armoured vehicles of the Ukrainian military were destroyed," the MoD noted.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, after massive shelling in Donbass triggered the mass evacuation of civilians. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the goal is to stop the eight-year-long war, waged by Kiev against Donetsk and Lugansk, noting that the actions of Kiev's troops amounted to genocide.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала