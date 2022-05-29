https://sputniknews.com/20220529/time-to-move-on-elon-musk-addresses-depp-heard-trial-1095860775.html
Elon Musk addressed one of the hottest topics of this season, commenting on the dramatic and weird trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The billionaire took a conciliatory tone, as he replied to a tweet about the trial, saying that both actors should move on from the feud.Previously, the jury started deliberations on the case, and they are expected to resume their work on Tuesday.The statement comes from a man who knows one of the sides well, since Musk briefly dated Amber Heard after her split with Depp. At the same time, according to COO for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) charity Terence Dougherty, who testified at the trial, Musk donated at least $500k to the ACLU in and to the Children's Hospital Los Angeles in Heard's honour.This may be extremely important for Heard since reports suggest she may face a perjury investigation, as she failed to fulfil her recorded pledge and did not donate the entire $7 million from her divorce settlement with Depp to the charities.The conflict between the two Hollywood stars became one of the top issues for American tabloids this season: Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50 million, accusing Heard of defaming him in a WP op-ed published in 2018.In the piece, she claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse - and while the actress never mentioned Depp's name, he insists the op-ed ruined his acting career, leading to his cancellation in the "Fantastic Beasts" and "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchises. Meanwhile, Heard filed a countersuit demanding $100 million in damages, insisting that Depp had launched a "smear campaign", trying to destroy her career.
