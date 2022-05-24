https://sputniknews.com/20220524/depp-supporter-sports-poop-costume-outside-virginia-courtroom-1095746320.html
Depp Supporter Sports Poop Costume Outside Virginia Courtroom
Apparently, faeces have become a symbol of the on-going defamation trial launched by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard of late. 24.05.2022, Sputnik International
A supporter of actor Johnny Depp turned up at the Virginia courtrooms dressed as poop on Tuesday, in what appears to be a nod to the infamous bed defecation story.The Depp fan - who, according to Law&Crime reporter Angenette Levy, is called Priscilla - stole the show, wearing a poop emoji hat and a signature brown dress.The audacious outfit is most likely an attempt to diss Amber Heard, who Depp supporters nicknamed "Amber Turd" after the 2016 bed defecation incident resurfaced in the Virginia court.Depp has accused Heard of leaving a number two in their marital bed, but Heard denied being involved, claiming instead that the unpleasant surprise was the work of Depp's teacup Yorkie ‘Boo’. The actor argued that the package’s large size ruled out his tiny dog companion.The trial-turned-reality show entered its sixth and final week on Monday, with Depp demanding $50 million from Heard for defamation. In turn, the actress has counter-sued for $100 million.
A supporter of actor Johnny Depp turned up at the Virginia courtrooms dressed as poop on Tuesday, in what appears to be a nod to the infamous bed defecation story.
The Depp fan - who, according to Law&Crime reporter Angenette Levy, is called Priscilla - stole the show, wearing a poop emoji hat and a signature brown dress.
The audacious outfit is most likely an attempt to diss Amber Heard, who Depp supporters nicknamed "Amber Turd" after the 2016 bed defecation incident resurfaced in the Virginia court.
Depp has accused Heard of leaving a number two in their marital bed, but Heard denied being involved, claiming instead that the unpleasant surprise was the work of Depp's teacup Yorkie ‘Boo’. The actor argued that the package’s large size ruled out his tiny dog companion.
The trial-turned-reality show entered its sixth and final week on Monday, with Depp demanding $50 million from Heard for defamation. In turn, the actress has counter-sued for $100 million.