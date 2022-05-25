Kate Moss Denies Amber Heard's Claim Her Then-Boyfriend Depp Pushed Her Down Stairs - Video

https://sputniknews.com/20220525/kate-moss-denies-amber-heards-claim-her-then-boyfriend-depp-pushed-her-down-stairs---video-1095773127.html

British model Kate Moss has refuted actress Amber Heard's claim that Johnny Depp, whom she dated in 1994-1998, pushed her down the stairs during their vacation in Jamaica. "He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs", Moss said, appearing via a video link from Gloucestershire, England, as a witness at Depp's defamation trial against Heard. In the video, which was widely shared on social media, Moss describes how she accidentally slid down the stairs because of a rainstorm, adding that Depp provided her with first aid and stressing that he never kicked her or pushed her during their relationship. Heard previously claimed she once heard a rumour that Depp had pushed Kate Moss down a flight of stairs. She alleged that her sister, Whitney, was standing at the top of a staircase during one of the altercations between Depp and Heard, and that the actor tried to hit her. Heard then asserted that she "swung" at her husband because she remembered the Kate Moss "rumour". The supermodel wasn't originally expected to appear before the court, but because Heard mentioned her name, it paved the way for Depp's legal team to call her to testify. As Heard mentioned Moss during the defamation trial, one of Depp's lawyers was seen giving him a fist bump.Depp, 58, is suing his ex-wife Heard, 36, for $50 million in damages, insisting that she defamed him by penning an op-ed for The Washington Post in 2018, describing herself as a victim of domestic abuse (although she did not mention Depp by name in the article). Following the publication of the article, Depp lost roles in the Fantastic Beasts and Pirates of the Caribbean franchises. Heard, for her part, filed a countersuit demanding $100 million in damages, claiming her ex-husband started a campaign to discredit her and harm her career.

