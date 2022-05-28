International
BREAKING: Real Madrid Win Champions League Final 1-0 Over Liverpool
VIDEOS: UEFA to Investigate Alleged Use of Tear Gas Amid Chaos at Champions League Final
VIDEOS: UEFA to Investigate Alleged Use of Tear Gas Amid Chaos at Champions League Final
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) says it will investigate the incident that led to the delay of the Champions League final...
uefa
champions league
real madrid
europe
football
tear gas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1c/1095853885_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_785ad9b2f1dbebed58e8aa3c6749065c.jpg
The final match was held at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday and ended with Real Madrid beating Liverpool with a score of 1:0.According to UEFA, the build-up of fans led to a 35-minute delay of the game.Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior scored the only goal in the 59th minute of the Champions League final.Italy's Carlo Ancelotti, the head coach of Real Madrid, became the most successful manager in the tournament's history on Saturday, now having four Champions League wins on his record.
VIDEOS: UEFA to Investigate Alleged Use of Tear Gas Amid Chaos at Champions League Final

22:44 GMT 28.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / THOMAS COEXLiverpool fans stand outside unable to get in in time leading to the match being delayed prior to the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on May 28, 2022
Liverpool fans stand outside unable to get in in time leading to the match being delayed prior to the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on May 28, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / THOMAS COEX
