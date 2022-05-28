https://sputniknews.com/20220528/videos-uefa-to-investigate-alleged-use-of-tear-gas-amid-chaos-at-champions-league-final-1095853911.html

VIDEOS: UEFA to Investigate Alleged Use of Tear Gas Amid Chaos at Champions League Final

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) says it will investigate the incident that led to the delay of the Champions League final...

The final match was held at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday and ended with Real Madrid beating Liverpool with a score of 1:0.According to UEFA, the build-up of fans led to a 35-minute delay of the game.Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior scored the only goal in the 59th minute of the Champions League final.Italy's Carlo Ancelotti, the head coach of Real Madrid, became the most successful manager in the tournament's history on Saturday, now having four Champions League wins on his record.

