Real Madrid Win Champions League Final 1-0 Over Liverpool

Real Madrid Win Champions League Final 1-0 Over Liverpool

Real Madrid win the 2021-22 Champions League final 1-0 over Liverpool FC, extending their record of 14 titles in the competition. 28.05.2022, Sputnik International

European club football's biggest competition ended, as it has so many times before, with Real Madrid being crowned kings of Europe. The most successful club in the competition's history played the unfamiliar role of underdog as they picked off Europe's biggest clubs en route to the final. Their run saw them best Paris Saint-Germaine in the round of 16, Chelsea in the quarter-finals, Manchester City in the semi-final, and Liverpool in the final. While Real were victorious in the final, they were second best for most of the night. Liverpool outshot them 24 to 4 and held an edge in possession 54% to 46%. Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois put in a man-of-the-match performance with a dazzling array of saves that prevented Liverpool from taking the lead early in the game and from drawing even in its dying embers. Madrid's backline remained disciplined and deep, while their attack stuck to playing the ball in behind in counter attacking situations. The strategy almost paid off in the first half, but a controversial VAR decision ruled that Karim Benzema was offsides following a series of Liverpool defensive miscues. Real took the lead in the 58th minute on a Vinicius Junior goal that started as a Federico Valverde shot and became the pass of the season. Before the match even began there was drama. UEFA delayed the start of the game by 30 minutes in what was initially described as "the late arrival of fans," with no explanation having been given over what caused the late arrivals. Videos on social media quickly filled in the gaps and shed light on the scenes outside of the arena. Liverpool fans had been crammed into one point of entry and seemingly one guard was tasked with the security check of thousands of individuals.

