Colton Herta Crashes, Flies Into the Air, and Flips Over at Indy 500 Practice - Video

Colton Herta Crashes, Flies Into the Air, and Flips Over at Indy 500 Practice - Video

Colton Herta, the Andretti Autosport driver, was involved in a very serious accident during training before Sunday's Indy 500 race. Fortunately he emerged from... 28.05.2022, Sputnik International

On Friday, the Andretti Autosport driver was entering Turn 1 at full speed when he lost control of the car which began to skid before hitting the barrier and then flew into the air and flipped as it twisted through the air.Rescuers arrived at the place where it came to rest within a matter of seconds, helped Herta out of the cockpit and took him to the track's medical centre. An initial examination did not reveal any problems and Herta was soon released and was able to field questions from journalists.Colton Herta is scheduled to start the Indy 500 from row nine in 25th position.

