Colton Herta Crashes, Flies Into the Air, and Flips Over at Indy 500 Practice - Video

On Friday, the Andretti Autosport driver was entering Turn 1 at full speed when he lost control of the car which began to skid before hitting the barrier and then flew into the air and flipped as it twisted through the air.Rescuers arrived at the place where it came to rest within a matter of seconds, helped Herta out of the cockpit and took him to the track's medical centre. An initial examination did not reveal any problems and Herta was soon released and was able to field questions from journalists.Colton Herta is scheduled to start the Indy 500 from row nine in 25th position.
11:33 GMT 28.05.2022 (Updated: 11:43 GMT 28.05.2022)
Colton Herta, the Andretti Autosport driver, was involved in a very serious accident during training before Sunday's Indy 500 race. Fortunately he emerged from the crash without any injuries.
On Friday, the Andretti Autosport driver was entering Turn 1 at full speed when he lost control of the car which began to skid before hitting the barrier and then flew into the air and flipped as it twisted through the air.
Rescuers arrived
at the place where it came to rest within a matter of seconds, helped Herta out of the cockpit and took him to the track's medical centre. An initial examination did not reveal any problems and Herta was soon released and was able to field questions from journalists.
"I think I was going a little too fast for that corner," Herta said as quoted by Fox News.
Colton Herta is scheduled to start the Indy 500 from row nine in 25th position.