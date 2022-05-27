https://sputniknews.com/20220527/palestinian-child-killed-in-clashes-with-israeli-forces-in-west-bank-health-ministry-says-1095836843.html
Palestinian Child Killed in Clashes With Israeli Forces in West Bank, Health Ministry Says
"A 15-year-old Palestinian teenager died today in clashes with Israeli soldiers in the village of al-Khaler near the city of Ramallah in the West Bank," the ministry said in a statement.The IDF told Sputnik that the soldiers opened fire on Palestinians who threw stones and Molotov cocktails at them near the city of Bethlehem. According to the IDF, Israeli soldiers provided first aid to the wounded teenager, after which he was handed over to representatives of the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS).Later in the day, the PRCS said that the number of Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank has risen to 241.Palestinian protests against the expansion of Jewish settlements are held in the West Bank every Friday.
GAZA/TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - A 15-year-old Palestinian died in clashes with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said on Friday.
"Two hundred and forty-one Palestinians were injured today in clashes with Israeli forces in the Nablus area of the West Bank," a statement said.
