Israel's Housing Policies in East Jerusalem Amount to Racial Segregation, UN Experts Say
Israel's Housing Policies in East Jerusalem Amount to Racial Segregation, UN Experts Say
Five UN Special Rapporteurs also said Israel "repeatedly violated" international human rights law and reaffirmed Israel is practicing apartheid against the Palestinian people.
Israel is violating the human rights of Palestinians with "discriminatory" policies which "clearly" amount to racially segregated East Jerusalem housing, UN experts declared Wednesday. The group of experts reaffirmed the finding by the Human Rights Council in March that ongoing Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory constitutes apartheid and called on the Israeli regime to abide by international human rights standards and humanitarian law.The experts condemned recent deadly aggression by Israeli occupation forces towards Palestinians protesting the establishment of the illegal "Evyatar" settler outpost."We have received reports that protesters have been subjected to indiscriminate and excessive use of force, arbitrary detention, torture, and collective punishment."This resulted in at least six Palestinians having "been shot dead by Israeli security forces or Israel settlers while protesting the establishment of the settlement," they said, warning the Israelis that "peaceful assemblies should only be dispersed in exceptional cases, and subject to strict requirements of legality, necessity and proportionality."
palestinians, segregation, israel, unhcr, apartheid

Israel's Housing Policies in East Jerusalem Amount to Racial Segregation, UN Experts Say

03:25 GMT 28.04.2022
© AP Photo / Mahmoud IlleanFILE - In this Aug. 21, 2019 file photo, Israeli authorities demolish a Palestinian owned house in east Jerusalem
Wyatt Reed
Five UN Special Rapporteurs also said Israel “repeatedly violated” international human rights law and reaffirmed Israel is practicing apartheid against the Palestinian people.
Israel is violating the human rights of Palestinians with “discriminatory” policies which “clearly” amount to racially segregated East Jerusalem housing, UN experts declared Wednesday.
The Five UN Special Rapporteurs determined Israel is restricting Palestinian access to not only housing, but sanitation, safe water, healthcare, and education, as well, and determined that “racially segregated settlements have had significant and lasting consequences on the standards of living of the Palestinian people.”
The group of experts reaffirmed the finding by the Human Rights Council in March that ongoing Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory constitutes apartheid and called on the Israeli regime to abide by international human rights standards and humanitarian law.
“Israel, as the internationally-recognised occupying power of the Palestinian territory, has significant obligations under international human rights law, which it has repeatedly violated.”
Mass Clashes Hit Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, Reports Say
22 April, 04:27 GMT
The experts condemned recent deadly aggression by Israeli occupation forces towards Palestinians protesting the establishment of the illegal “Evyatar” settler outpost.
“We have received reports that protesters have been subjected to indiscriminate and excessive use of force, arbitrary detention, torture, and collective punishment.”
This resulted in at least six Palestinians having “been shot dead by Israeli security forces or Israel settlers while protesting the establishment of the settlement,” they said, warning the Israelis that “peaceful assemblies should only be dispersed in exceptional cases, and subject to strict requirements of legality, necessity and proportionality.”
