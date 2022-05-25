https://sputniknews.com/20220525/palestinian-teenager-killed-in-clashes-with-israeli-forces-in-west-bank-health-ministry-says-1095759300.html
Palestinian Teenager Killed in Clashes With Israeli Forces in West Bank, Health Ministry Says
Palestinian Teenager Killed in Clashes With Israeli Forces in West Bank, Health Ministry Says
GAZA (Sputnik) - A 16-year-old Palestinian died in clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank overnight Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said.
"A 16-year-old Palestinian Ghaith Yamin died in clashes with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank city of Nablus last night," the ministry said in a statement.The Palestinian Red Crescent said that clashes left 75 Palestinians injured, including two in critical condition.Palestinian media reported that clashes with Israeli forces began when hundreds of Israeli settlers entered the city to visit Joseph's Tomb. Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad organization, claimed responsibility for the shelling of Israeli forces escorting the settlers.Clashes between Palestinians, Israeli settlers and soldiers in the Nablus area erupt weekly, as Palestinians protest the construction of Jewish settlements.
Palestinian Teenager Killed in Clashes With Israeli Forces in West Bank, Health Ministry Says
GAZA (Sputnik) - A 16-year-old Palestinian died in clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank overnight Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said.
"A 16-year-old Palestinian Ghaith Yamin died in clashes with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank city of Nablus last night," the ministry said in a statement.
The Palestinian Red Crescent said that clashes left 75 Palestinians injured, including two in critical condition.
"Seventy five Palestinians were injured last night in clashes with Israeli forces near Joseph's Tomb in the West Bank city of Nablus," the Red Crescent said in a statement, adding that two of the injured are in critical condition.
Palestinian media reported that clashes with Israeli forces
began when hundreds of Israeli settlers entered the city to visit Joseph's Tomb. Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad organization, claimed responsibility for the shelling of Israeli forces escorting the settlers.
Clashes between Palestinians, Israeli settlers and soldiers in the Nablus area erupt weekly, as Palestinians protest the construction of Jewish settlements.