https://sputniknews.com/20220525/palestinian-teenager-killed-in-clashes-with-israeli-forces-in-west-bank-health-ministry-says-1095759300.html

Palestinian Teenager Killed in Clashes With Israeli Forces in West Bank, Health Ministry Says

Palestinian Teenager Killed in Clashes With Israeli Forces in West Bank, Health Ministry Says

GAZA (Sputnik) - A 16-year-old Palestinian died in clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank overnight Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said. 25.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-25T08:12+0000

2022-05-25T08:12+0000

2022-05-25T08:12+0000

israel

west bank

middle east

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/04/1094480806_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_32198c6166efd89a77a7ac150025c35b.jpg

"A 16-year-old Palestinian Ghaith Yamin died in clashes with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank city of Nablus last night," the ministry said in a statement.The Palestinian Red Crescent said that clashes left 75 Palestinians injured, including two in critical condition.Palestinian media reported that clashes with Israeli forces began when hundreds of Israeli settlers entered the city to visit Joseph's Tomb. Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad organization, claimed responsibility for the shelling of Israeli forces escorting the settlers.Clashes between Palestinians, Israeli settlers and soldiers in the Nablus area erupt weekly, as Palestinians protest the construction of Jewish settlements.

west bank

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

israel, west bank, middle east