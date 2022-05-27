International
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
LIVE UPDATES: Russia Says Recent WHO Vote on Ukraine Exposes Rift Within Global Community
The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the World Health Assembly’s vote on a draft resolution calling for Russia’s suspension from regional meetings over... 27.05.2022, Sputnik International
21:22 GMT 27.05.2022 (Updated: 21:34 GMT 27.05.2022)
Being updated
The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the World Health Assembly’s vote on a draft resolution calling for Russia’s suspension from regional meetings over Ukraine showed the world was waking up to the fact that Kiev’s allies were trying to isolate Moscow and politicize the UN health agency.
The 75th World Health Assembly in Geneva voted 88-12, with 53 abstentions, to pass the resolution on "Health emergency in Ukraine." Russia said this was just a fraction of the 183 member states who make up the World Health Organization.
Meanwhile, media reports suggest the US administration could announce a new security aid package for Ukraine that includes advanced, long-range rocket systems as early as next week.
Also on Friday, the Russian military providd new details on US military biological activities in Ukraine, highlighing also Washington's interest in the smallpox pathogen as a priority pathogenic agent for combat use.
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops, with aim of putting an end to the 8-year offensive by the Kiev regime.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
