The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the World Health Assembly’s vote on a draft resolution calling for Russia’s suspension from regional meetings over Ukraine showed the world was waking up to the fact that Kiev’s allies were trying to isolate Moscow and politicize the UN health agency.
The 75th World Health Assembly in Geneva voted 88-12, with 53 abstentions, to pass the resolution on "Health emergency in Ukraine." Russia said this was just a fraction of the 183 member states who make up the World Health Organization.
Meanwhile, media reports suggest the US administration could announce a new security aid package for Ukraine that includes advanced, long-range rocket systems as early as next week.
Also on Friday, the Russian military providd new details on US military biological activities in Ukraine, highlighing also Washington's interest in the smallpox pathogen as a priority pathogenic agent for combat use.
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops, with aim of putting an end to the 8-year offensive by the Kiev regime.
21:28 GMT 27.05.2022
Russia to Create Regional University in Zaporizhzhia - Regional Head