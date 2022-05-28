https://sputniknews.com/20220528/biden-suspends-us-steel-tariffs-on-ukraine-for-one-year-1095851764.html

Biden Suspends US Steel Tariffs on Ukraine for One Year

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has announced lifting a 25% tariff on steel and steel products imported to the United States from Ukraine for one... 28.05.2022, Sputnik International

In April, Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein and Republican Senator Patrick Toomey sent a letter to Biden urging him to lift the tariff in order to boost the Ukrainian economy. The US Commerce Department said in early May that the Biden administration would suspend 232 tariffs on Ukrainian steel for a year.The president noted that Ukraine accounted for less than 1% of the US imports in 2021 and predicted that Ukraine's steel production and the steel imports to the US from Ukraine would be even lower due to Russia's special military operation.In 2018, the Trump administration imposed tariffs of 25% on certain steel from numerous countries, including Ukraine, as part of a national security initiative to improve the US industrial manufacturing capacity.

