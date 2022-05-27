https://sputniknews.com/20220527/gun-violence-in-america-sussman-may-testify-third-party-politics-and-us-policy-toward-china-1095812428.html

Gun Violence in America, Sussman May Testify, Third Party Politics and US Policy Toward China

Gun Violence in America, Sussman May Testify, Third Party Politics and US Policy Toward China

Republicans Demand Documents From Paused DHS Disinformation Board.

Gun Violence in America, Sussman May Testify, Third Party Politics and US Policy Toward China Republicans Demand Documents From Paused DHS Disinformation Board

Jim Kavanagh, editor of The Polemicist joins the show and they start with a conversation about the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas. Then they talk about the latest developments in the Michael Sussman trial. And, they talk about Republicans attending the annual NRA conference in Houston Texas over the Memorial Day weekend. The Misfits wrap up the conversation with the latest regarding the Hunter Biden laptop investigation.Patrick Blanchfield, is a journalist, critic, and Associate Faculty Member at the Brooklyn Institute of Social Research. His book, Gunpower: The Structure of American Violence will appear from Verso next year joins the show to talk about gun violence in America following the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, They talk about gun rights that exist in the US and whether we should restrict them in some way. And, they discuss where the public is on gun control - what kinds of restrictions does the US public support or reject. And they talk about the influence of the NRA and gun manufactures’ involvement in the debate.Margaret Kimberly, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of the book "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents” joins the show. The Misfits begin with a conversation about the murder by Israeli troops of Aljazeerah journalist and Palestinian-American Shireen Abu Aqleh. Then they talk about the viability of third party politics, how the political duopoly which exists today seems to remain firmly intact, and the amount of money that both Democrats and Republicans employ to suppress the emergence of a competitive third party.John Ross, author and economist, a senior fellow of the Chongyang Institute at Renmin University of China joins the conversation to talk about the billionaire meeting in Davos. Then they discuss a speech this morning by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken outlining US policy toward China - again naming China as a threat but insisting we don’t want conflict with the country.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

