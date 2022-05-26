https://sputniknews.com/20220526/us-not-looking-for-conflict-cold-war-with-china-determined-to-avoid-both-blinken-says-1095797848.html

US Not Looking For Conflict, Cold War With China, Determined to Avoid Both, Blinken Says

US Not Looking For Conflict, Cold War With China, Determined to Avoid Both, Blinken Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States is not looking for a conflict or cold war with China and is determined to avoid both amid growing tensions in... 26.05.2022

“We aren’t looking for conflict or a new Cold War. To the contrary, we’re determined to avoid both,” Blinken will say, according to excerpts of his speech provided by the State Department. “We don’t seek to block China from its role as a major power, nor to stop China – or any country – from growing their economy or advancing the interests of their people.”China is the only nation in the world that has both the intent and the capability to reshape the existing international order, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will say on Thursday during a major policy speech at George Washington University.The United States stands ready to boost direct communication with Beijing on a broad range of issues, US Secretary of State will also say.“We can’t rely on Beijing to change its trajectory. So we will shape the strategic environment around Beijing to advance our vision for an open and inclusive international system,” Blinken will say, according to excerpts released by the State Department.According to Blinken, the United States is planning to build an integrated team of diplomats that will focus on China and alleged challenges the country poses to Washington’s interests in the region.“The scale and scope of the challenge posed by the People’s Republic of China will test American diplomacy like nothing we’ve seen before. I’m determined to give our Department and our diplomats the tools they need to meet this challenge head on, as part of my modernisation agenda. This includes building a China House – a Department-wide integrated team that will coordinate and implement our policy across issues and regions,” excerpts of Blinken's speech provided by the State Department say.

