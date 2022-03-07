https://sputniknews.com/20220307/chinas-wang-slams-us-over-bid-to-create-indo-pacific-nato-calls-russia-main-strategic-partner-1093654546.html

China’s Wang Slams US Over Bid to Create ‘Indo-Pacific NATO’, Calls Russia Main ‘Strategic Partner’

Washington is seeking to create an “Indo-Pacific version of NATO” to allow a US-dominated system of hegemony to undermine regional cooperation structures like the ASEAN group of nations via “exclusive clubs,” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said.The foreign minister accused “some forces” of seeking to hype up the alleged Chinese threat, and stressed that the People’s Republic sees the region as a territory for cooperation, not a “chessboard” for geopolitical confrontation.“We welcome initiatives which correspond to the real state of affairs in the region, satisfy the requirements of each side, and strongly oppose the incitement to regional confrontation, and the creation of confrontational opposing camps,” Wang said.Russia-China TiesWang also commented on the state of Russia-China ties, calling Moscow Beijing’s “most important strategic partner.” The relationship remains “one of the most crucial bilateral relationships in the world,” and one “conducive to world peace, stability and development,” he said.Commenting on the crisis in Ukraine, Wang said that the People’s Republic would be sending humanitarian assistance to the country through the Red Cross, and stressed that Beijing is prepared to “work with the international community to carry out necessary mediation” between Moscow and Kiev.Asked to comment whether there was any comparison to be made between the security crisis in Ukraine and China’s Taiwan, Wang stressed that the issues were “fundamentally different” and “cannot be compared.” Taiwan, he said, is an exclusive affair of Beijing’s, given the island’s status as an integral part of China.“Taiwan will eventually return to the arms of the motherland,” Wang said, adding that any “attempts to use Taiwan to contain China are doomed to failure.”Commenting on the difficult state of relations between China and India due to the deadly 2020 border clash at Galwan Valley, Wang suggested that the two Asian giants should help each other accomplish goals, rather than “draining each other’s energies.” Wang again accused “some forces” of trying to sow division between the two nations.

