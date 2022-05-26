https://sputniknews.com/20220526/trans-woman-faces-threats--bullying-after-being-mistaken-for-texas-school-shooter-1095785573.html

Trans Woman Faces ‘Threats & Bullying’ After Being Mistaken for Texas School Shooter

Trans Woman Faces ‘Threats & Bullying’ After Being Mistaken for Texas School Shooter

The false narrative regarding the identity of the teenager who went on a shooting spree at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, killing 19... 26.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-26T06:50+0000

2022-05-26T06:50+0000

2022-05-26T06:50+0000

shooting

us

texas

paul gosar

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1a/1095785982_0:0:1320:743_1920x0_80_0_0_a555c6e53fb2a9c8136da70358a777ee.jpg

A transgender woman named Sam was erroneously identified online as the teenage gunman who killed 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school on 24 May, reported NBC News.Photographs of the 20-year-old, who lives in Georgia, were swiftly shared on social media, including Twitter and Facebook, after someone on the anonymous online forum 4chan claimed she was the Uvalde gunman Salvador Ramos.“Here's the shooter's Reddit,” the user posted on 4chan, adding a link to Sam's personal Reddit account shortly after the deadly shooting rampage at Robb Elementary School.Republican Rep. Paul Gosar, of Arizona, also picked up on the false narrative, posting on Twitter that the gunman was a “transsexual leftist illegal alien named Salvatore Ramos.” His tweet was deleted a couple of hours later.As Sam's photo, taken from her personal Instagram account, continued to be shared online, the trans woman was forced to fend off a barrage of threats and bullying, reported NBC News.Furthermore, the images that social media users claimed showed the teenage gunman were in fact of three different transgender women, including Sam, reported UK-based Trans Safety Network. The group that monitors online threats made against the transgender community wrote in a post that all three women have confirmed they are alive.On the day of the school massacre, in an attempt to stop the lies being written about her, Sam posted a photo of herself on Reddit standing in front of a trans pride flag.In the wake of the torrent of false accusations online, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, was said to be removing the posts as content violating its Bullying & Harassment policy.Twitter also came out with a statement to NBC, saying:Sam was cited as taking a dim view of the social media platforms’ efforts.Sam added that besides concern for her own safety, she was worried about the families of the victims of the Tuesday attack. The woman urged people to be more cautious and discerning when they read something online.18-year-old Salvador Ramos, who massacred 19 children and two faculty members in a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, had hinted about his plans on Facebook immediately before the attack, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said. According to state Sen Roland Gutierrez, “He suggested the kids should watch out.”Ramos, a student at Uvalde High School, also shot his grandmother prior to the attack, who survived, stole the family truck and drove to Robb Elementary School just before midday.The teen used two AR-15 semi-automatic rifles which he bought on his 18th birthday to perpetrate his attack, stated Texas police. After entering the school, he went into a classroom and "barricaded himself by locking the door and just started shooting children and teachers that were inside that classroom,'' said Lt. Christopher Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety. Police eventually broke down the door and shot and killed Ramos.The shooting is the worst at a US school since 2012, when a 20-year-old man killed 20 students and six staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut. The Uvalde massacre also comes 10 days after another mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, in which a white supremacist gunman attacked a supermarket in a Black neighborhood, killing 10 people.*Meta (Facebook) is banned in Russia over extremist activities.

https://sputniknews.com/20220525/texas-shooter-posted-school-attack-plan-on-facebook-governor-abbott-says-1095776691.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220526/police-arrest-teen-at-texas-high-school-after-reports-he-was-armed-with-rifle---statement-1095781542.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

shooting, us, texas, paul gosar