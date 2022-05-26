https://sputniknews.com/20220526/police-arrest-teen-at-texas-high-school-after-reports-he-was-armed-with-rifle---statement-1095781542.html
Police Arrest Teen at Texas High School After Reports He Was Armed With Rifle
"On May 25, 2022, at 10:55AM [Central Time], the Richardson Police Department received a phone call from a business in the 1500 block of East Spring Valley Road reporting a male holding what appeared to be a rifle," the release said on Wednesday. "The male was last seen walking towards Berkner High School, located at 1600 East Spring Valley Road."Police officers arrived at Berkner High School within minutes of the call and were able to find the suspect inside, the release said.Officers searched a car belonging to the suspect, who is a student at the school, and found an AK-47 style pistol and a replica AR-15 long rifle that only shoots soft-gel projectiles, the release said.Police arrested the teenage boy and charged him with unlawfully carrying a weapon in a weapon-free school zone, the release added.The incident happened a day after an 18-year-old man shot and killed 19 children and two faculty members at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
00:00 GMT 26.05.2022 (Updated: 00:07 GMT 26.05.2022)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Local law enforcement near Dallas, Texas, arrested a teenage boy at Berkner High School after receiving reports from a witness who saw him walking with a rifle toward the school, the Richardson Police Department said in a press release.
"On May 25, 2022, at 10:55AM [Central Time], the Richardson Police Department received a phone call from a business in the 1500 block of East Spring Valley Road reporting a male holding what appeared to be a rifle," the release said on Wednesday. "The male was last seen walking towards Berkner High School, located at 1600 East Spring Valley Road."
Police officers arrived at Berkner High School within minutes of the call and were able to find the suspect inside, the release said.
Officers searched a car belonging to the suspect, who is a student at the school, and found an AK-47 style pistol and a replica AR-15 long rifle that only shoots soft-gel projectiles, the release said.
Police arrested the teenage boy and charged him with unlawfully carrying a weapon in a weapon-free school zone, the release added.
The incident happened a day after an 18-year-old man shot and killed 19 children and two faculty members at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.