https://sputniknews.com/20220526/police-arrest-teen-at-texas-high-school-after-reports-he-was-armed-with-rifle---statement-1095781542.html

Police Arrest Teen at Texas High School After Reports He Was Armed With Rifle

Police Arrest Teen at Texas High School After Reports He Was Armed With Rifle

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Local law enforcement near Dallas, Texas, arrested a teenage boy at Berkner High School after receiving reports from a witness who saw... 26.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-26T00:00+0000

2022-05-26T00:00+0000

2022-05-26T00:07+0000

texas

us

rifle

mass shooting

gun control

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107688/94/1076889494_0:95:1921:1175_1920x0_80_0_0_167f5f8030730774dced9086fd28d8ea.jpg

"On May 25, 2022, at 10:55AM [Central Time], the Richardson Police Department received a phone call from a business in the 1500 block of East Spring Valley Road reporting a male holding what appeared to be a rifle," the release said on Wednesday. "The male was last seen walking towards Berkner High School, located at 1600 East Spring Valley Road."Police officers arrived at Berkner High School within minutes of the call and were able to find the suspect inside, the release said.Officers searched a car belonging to the suspect, who is a student at the school, and found an AK-47 style pistol and a replica AR-15 long rifle that only shoots soft-gel projectiles, the release said.Police arrested the teenage boy and charged him with unlawfully carrying a weapon in a weapon-free school zone, the release added.The incident happened a day after an 18-year-old man shot and killed 19 children and two faculty members at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

https://sputniknews.com/20220525/all-21-victims-in-texas-school-shooting-killed-in-same-classroom--public-safety-official-1095771322.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

texas, us, rifle, mass shooting, gun control