https://sputniknews.com/20220526/after-329-years-massachusetts-senate-exonerates-last-witch-of-us-sentenced-to-death-in-1693-1095810875.html

After 329 Years, Massachusetts Senate Exonerates ‘Last Witch’ of US Sentenced to Death in 1693

After 329 Years, Massachusetts Senate Exonerates ‘Last Witch’ of US Sentenced to Death in 1693

WASHINGTON6 (Sputnik) - Massachusetts lawmakers have cleared the name of the "last witch" of the United States, Elizabeth Johnson Jr., who was sentenced to... 26.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-26T21:13+0000

2022-05-26T21:13+0000

2022-05-26T21:13+0000

exoneration

massachusetts

us

witch

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/01/1090377135_0:0:1580:889_1920x0_80_0_0_71f8dd24f519290f3f87ab32d71bf34d.jpg

"The @MA_Senate [Massachusetts Senate] has PASSED legislation to clear the name of 'Last Witch' Elizabeth Johnson Jr. This wouldn’t have been possible without @NAMiddle [North Andover Middle School] teacher Carrie LaPierre and her amazing civics class, whose hard work was essential to its filing," DiZoglio said in a tweet.It took 329 years to exonerate the woman who was accused of witchcraft and sentenced to death but never executed or pardoned. She was the only person who was convicted during the infamous Salem Witch Trials and who has never been exonerated even after those convicted started petitioning to have their name cleared starting in 1702, DiZoglio said during her speech on the state Senate floor.The legislation has been passed as an amendment to the Senate budget filed by DiZoglio after a civics-class at North Andover Middle School decided to stand up for the woman.

massachusetts

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

exoneration, massachusetts, us, witch, viral