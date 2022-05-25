https://sputniknews.com/20220525/biden-in-south-korea-gerrymandering--climate-injustice-turkey-reacts-to-nato-expansion-primaries-1095750796.html

Biden in South Korea, Gerrymandering & Climate Injustice, Turkey Reacts to NATO Expansion, Primaries

Biden in South Korea, Gerrymandering & Climate Injustice, Turkey Reacts to NATO Expansion, Primaries

A report from Oxfam found that 573 new billionaires cropped up during the global health crisis

Biden in South Korea, Gerrymandering & Climate Injustice, Turkey Reacts to NATO Expansion, Primaries A report from Oxfam found that 573 new billionaires cropped up during the global health crisis

Kj Noh, a scholar, educator and journalist focusing on the political economy and geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific, and a member of Veterans for Peace joins the show to break down recent news from Asia: Biden’s meeting with new South Korean President Yun Suk Yeol. And, Joe Biden again muddied US policy toward Taiwan on the fly, and a meeting of the Quad - the US, India, Australia and Japan.Mustafa Santiago Ali, VP of Environmental Justice, Climate, and Community Revitalization at the National Wildlife Federation joins the conversation to discuss a report by the Brennan Center into the intersection of politics and environmental justice - one showing how gerrymandering exacerbates the environmental ills inflicted on some communities. The Misfits talk about the environmental consequences of gerrymandering and who is most affected.Brian Wright, lawyer and former radio talk show host joins the conversation to talk about Tuesday’s primaries in five states: Georgia, Texas, Arkansas, Alabama and Minnesota. Will the Trump endorsement remain a launching pad for candidates on the campaign trail? And, they talk about recent reports from the LA Times this morning that California Governor Gavin Newsom has a very narrow window to seek the presidency and whether that is a serious consideration.Elijah Magnier, Veteran war journalist: 35 years plus in Iran, Lebanon, Syria, Libya, Sudan and Yugoslavia joins for the final segment of the show to talk about recent developments in Turkey. Turkish President Recep Tayip Erdogan said late last week that he would not permit Sweden and Finland to join NATO unless they expel Turkish Kurds who live in those countries and send them back to Turkey to face trial. Erdogan also said that Turkey will launch a new military operation in Syria soon to connect two patches of Syrian territory already under Turkish control. Erdogan added that he will visit Saudi Arabia in the coming weeks to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman. And MBS will reciprocate with a visit to Turkey, Greece, Cyprus, Egypt, and Jordan.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

