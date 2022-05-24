https://sputniknews.com/20220524/ivanka-trump-offered-ex-advisor-conway-help-after-husband-became-trump-hater-memoirs-say-1095733034.html

Ivanka Trump Offered Ex-Advisor Conway Help After Husband Became Trump Hater, Memoirs Say

In her memoirs, the ex-MAGA team member also hails criticism on Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, but it seems that her relationship with Ivanka Trump was much... 24.05.2022, Sputnik International

Former Donald Trump counsellor Kellyanne Conway has revealed that the ex-president’s daughter Ivanka offered her help with marital issues after her husband, George Conway, became a furious critic of the 45th holder of the Oval Office.In her upcoming book 'Here's the Deal: A Memoir', Conway shared numerous details about the Trump administration. According to the ex-advisor, Ivanka once handed her a post-it note suggesting "two local doctors who specialized in couple’s therapy" after her husband began lambasting the president online.Conway stressed that her husband's constant attacks on Trump hurt her as well.She added that it was particularly painful when George decided to appear in front of the cameras, joining MSNB's special impeachment coverage. According to her, it was "sneaky, almost sinister".George Conway attacked Trump on multiple occasions, posting hundreds of tweets calling him "a madman", "racist to the core", "a narcissist" and "incompetent" among other things. In one interview, he confessed that he could not refrain from launching the attacks.At the same time, Kellyanne Conway has continued to be a vocal supporter of Trump, praising the president for including her in his team and thus "elevating and empowering her".

