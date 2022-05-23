https://sputniknews.com/20220523/us-should-consider-that-russia-may-use-nuclear-weapons-ex-head-of-joint-chiefs-of-staff-says-1095717816.html

US Should Consider that Russia May Use Nuclear Weapons, Ex-Head of Joint Chiefs of Staff Says

US Should Consider that Russia May Use Nuclear Weapons, Ex-Head of Joint Chiefs of Staff Says

The Kremlin previously stressed that according to its military doctrine, the first-strike use of nuclear armaments is only possible in situations where Russia... 23.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-23T12:28+0000

2022-05-23T12:28+0000

2022-05-23T12:28+0000

nuclear weapons

russia

us

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0a/1093752040_0:15:2133:1215_1920x0_80_0_0_c7de0437333398a911ae17002e0dcf02.jpg

Former head of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen has stated that Washington should bear in mind the possibility of Russia using a nuclear weapon as part of its special military operation in Ukraine. At the same time, he expressed hope in his interview with ABC that the existing deterrence mechanisms work.Mullen, who served as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff between 2007 and 2011, alleged that Russian President Putin is "pretty well cornered and boxed in" with the special military operation in Ukraine and thus the use of nuclear weapons can't be ruled out. Russia's nuclear posture clearly states that strategic nuclear weapons' first use is only possible in situations where there is an imminent existential threat to the country.The former head of the American military command also stressed that the US, as a country which had used nuclear weapons in the past, should do everything it can to make sure they're not used again.Moscow repeatedly denied it plans to walk away from its self-imposed rules on using nuclear weapons to use one in Ukraine, where it has been conducting the special military operation since 24 February. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov separately stressed that Moscow is not threatening any country with a nuclear war.US President Joe Biden, in turn, justified the refusal to meet Kiev's demands that it establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine by the necessity to avoid possible armed conflict with Russia. POTUS stressed that it might lead to a Third World War, in which escalation would ultimately result in the use of nuclear weapons.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

https://sputniknews.com/20220429/lavrov-russia-not-threatening-anyone-with-nuclear-war-1095153322.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

nuclear weapons, russia, us, ukraine