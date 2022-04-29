Lavrov: Russia Not Threatening Anyone With Nuclear War
18:18 GMT 29.04.2022 (Updated: 18:34 GMT 29.04.2022)
The Russian foreign minister has called on all big five nuclear powers to commit to ruling out nuclear war.
Russia is not threatening anyone with nuclear war, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Al Arabiya in an interview on Friday.
According to him, it is the West, along with Ukraine, which flirts with the rhetoric of "nuclear war".
"We never play with concepts this dangerous. Never. We must all be committed to the statements of the "nuclear five" - a nuclear war can never be triggered," Lavrov stressed.
He went on to say that Moscow does not consider itself at war with NATO, since it "would be a step that would increase the risks of what we just discussed [nuclear war]".
"Unfortunately, there is a feeling that NATO believes that it is at war with Russia. NATO, the US, European leaders, many of which, in particular in the UK, the US, Poland, France, Germany and, of course, the head of European diplomacy [Josep] Borrell directly say that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin must lose, Russia must be defeated." the minister explained.
Lavrov also highlighted that Russia does not use foreign mercenaries, including those from Syria, in Ukraine.
"I can assure you that the Syrians have their own concerns," the minister told Al Arabiya.