International
https://sputniknews.com/20220429/lavrov-russia-not-threatening-anyone-with-nuclear-war-1095153322.html
Lavrov: Russia Not Threatening Anyone With Nuclear War
Lavrov: Russia Not Threatening Anyone With Nuclear War
The Russian foreign minister has called on all big five nuclear powers to commit to ruling out nuclear war. 29.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-29T18:18+0000
2022-04-29T18:34+0000
world
russia
sergei lavrov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Russia is not threatening anyone with nuclear war, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Al Arabiya in an interview on Friday.According to him, it is the West, along with Ukraine, which flirts with the rhetoric of "nuclear war".He went on to say that Moscow does not consider itself at war with NATO, since it "would be a step that would increase the risks of what we just discussed [nuclear war]".Lavrov also highlighted that Russia does not use foreign mercenaries, including those from Syria, in Ukraine.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, russia, sergei lavrov

Lavrov: Russia Not Threatening Anyone With Nuclear War

18:18 GMT 29.04.2022 (Updated: 18:34 GMT 29.04.2022)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2022
© Sputnik
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Being updated
The Russian foreign minister has called on all big five nuclear powers to commit to ruling out nuclear war.
Russia is not threatening anyone with nuclear war, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Al Arabiya in an interview on Friday.
According to him, it is the West, along with Ukraine, which flirts with the rhetoric of "nuclear war".
"We never play with concepts this dangerous. Never. We must all be committed to the statements of the "nuclear five" - a nuclear war can never be triggered," Lavrov stressed.
He went on to say that Moscow does not consider itself at war with NATO, since it "would be a step that would increase the risks of what we just discussed [nuclear war]".

"Unfortunately, there is a feeling that NATO believes that it is at war with Russia. NATO, the US, European leaders, many of which, in particular in the UK, the US, Poland, France, Germany and, of course, the head of European diplomacy [Josep] Borrell directly say that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin must lose, Russia must be defeated." the minister explained.

Lavrov also highlighted that Russia does not use foreign mercenaries, including those from Syria, in Ukraine.
"I can assure you that the Syrians have their own concerns," the minister told Al Arabiya.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала