Lavrov: Russia Not Threatening Anyone With Nuclear War

The Russian foreign minister has called on all big five nuclear powers to commit to ruling out nuclear war. 29.04.2022, Sputnik International

Russia is not threatening anyone with nuclear war, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Al Arabiya in an interview on Friday.According to him, it is the West, along with Ukraine, which flirts with the rhetoric of "nuclear war".He went on to say that Moscow does not consider itself at war with NATO, since it "would be a step that would increase the risks of what we just discussed [nuclear war]".Lavrov also highlighted that Russia does not use foreign mercenaries, including those from Syria, in Ukraine.

