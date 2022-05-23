https://sputniknews.com/20220523/malis-foreign-minister-says-security-cooperation-with-russia-giving-impressive-results-1095715497.html

Mali's Foreign Minister Says Security Cooperation With Russia Giving 'Impressive Results'

Mali's Foreign Minister Says Security Cooperation With Russia Giving 'Impressive Results'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Mali has been able to establish independent aerial combat capacity and start a counteroffensive against terrorists thanks to security... 23.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-23T10:43+0000

2022-05-23T10:43+0000

2022-05-23T10:43+0000

africa

russia

mali

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103044/17/1030441727_0:309:3744:2415_1920x0_80_0_0_a99bb59027921c456cd774d954f01ab9.jpg

The bilateral military-technical cooperation has continued for years and was renewed in 2019 in an agreement under which Mali purchases military equipment, aircraft, weapons and other equipment from Russia, as well as relevant technical support and expertise.Import of weapons from Russia has enabled Mali to change its defence strategy and launch counteroffensives against terrorists almost throughout the entire country, the minister said.Following negotiations with Diop in Moscow last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow will continue to support Mali in increasing the combat capability of its armed forces, since Russia is interested that crises in Africa be resolved as soon as possible.Russia's assistance was also instrumental in stabilising the security situation in the country for thousands of Malian refugees to return home, Diop said.Diop's visit to Russia took place against the backdrop of an attempted military coup in Mali. According to the Malian Ministry of Territorial Administration and Decentralisation, a group of the military, backed by a "Western state," attempted a coup in the African nation on 12 May but were stopped by the rest of the army.In May of last year, the Malian armed forces led by then-Vice President Assimi Goita removed interim President Bah Ndaw and acting Prime Minister Moctar Ouane from office after accusing them of breaking transition rules. A military council took control of the country and announced its intention to hold presidential and parliamentary elections in 2022. In June 2021, the Constitutional Court of Mali declared Goita the interim president.

mali

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

africa, russia, mali