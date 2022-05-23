https://sputniknews.com/20220523/crude-propaganda-mali-fm-slams-french-sidestepping-of-military-base-mass-grave--1095723951.html
'Crude Propaganda': Mali FM Slams French Sidestepping of Military Base Mass Grave

Authorities discovered a mass grave at a former French military base following the European country's withdrawal from the African country.
Mali Foreign Minister
Abdoulaye Diop has accused France of disseminating "crude propaganda" to explain away its responsibility for the mass grave found at their former military base near the town of Gossi.
"The situation in Gossi is an example of unsubstantiated, crude propaganda. The day after the French Army left the base at Gossi, we found a burial site with bodies in a state that can only indicate that these bodies had been buried a long time ago. And now [France] is showing us photographs where Russians, white people, can allegedly be seen. It doesn't convince us of anything", Diop said.
The top diplomat assured that Mali authorities have launched an investigation into the matter and added that its results are much anticipated. He went on to claim that Mali's population is well-informed about the situation, and expressed confidence that people will not be tricked by French propaganda. Local media has alleged that a group of shepherds who went missing not long prior to the date might be amongst the bodies.
The news of the mass grave
at the abandoned military base broke on 20 April, days after France ended its eight-year-long and 5,000-strong presence in the African country under the pretence of anti-terror operations.
While the details about the findings in Gossi are still scarce, Paris rushed to deny responsibility and alleged that the information could be "Russia's false-flag operation".
Moscow, in turn, rejected the claims, noting the recent tendency of western media and officials to shift the blame for their actions. The Russian Foreign Ministry also alleged that Paris was trying to undermine Mali's military, which has proven to be more effective at fighting local terrorists than French forces previously deployed in the country.
