Greek Citizens Slam New REPowerEU Plan as Ill-Timed Due to Rising Energy Prices

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented on Wednesday the REPowerEU initiative — the bloc's plan to phase out Russian energy resources and increase the use of renewable energy.According to the EU commission head, the bloc will increase its energy efficiency target for 2030 from 9% to 13%, as well as invest heavily in renewable energy. The EU is set to allocate 300 billion euros ($315.4 billion) for the initiative.Later, the EU published a statement about the REPowerEU where it reveals the plans to introduce "short-term behavioral changes" that could cut gas and oil demand by 5% encouraging European countries to take a set of specific measures targeting households and industry.Meanwhile, in Greece people are casting a jaundiced eye on the latest Brussels energy plan, as many are trying to cope with the skyrocketing energy prices.He went on to name high gas prices the biggest issue he faces in his daily life, saying they have driven bus fares up by 30-40% in the last 3 or 4 months.The driver expressed little optimism about the future, suggesting that high fuel prices will either prevent planes from flying or have tour operators charge clients two or three times more for holiday packages, thus dashing hopes for a record season this summer.Nikos, a 34-year-old lawyer and political scientist, noted that the EU had been actively trying to implement the green agenda pretexts in recent years under various pretexts.When asked about what should the bloc do to achieve energy security and combat high prices, Nikos said it should follow geopolitical reasoning and approach the closest area with large fossil fuel reserves, which in the case of Europe is Russia.This sentiment was echoed by Eleni, a 38-year-old microbiologist, who thinks that the EU should continue getting energy from Russia and transition to green energy later down the road.Vaggelis, a 34-year-old chef, described the initiative as "another mistake the EU is making", explaining that it could devastate his industry since people could prefer not to dine out in order to save gas money.

