EU Introducing 'Suicidal' Sanctions on Russian Oil and Gas Under Pressure From US Overlords: Putin

2022-05-17T12:20+0000

2022-05-17T12:20+0000

2022-05-17T13:01+0000

The European Union is introducing sanctions against the Russian oil and gas sector for "absolutely political reasons" and under pressure from the bloc's American overlords, notwithstanding the impact on its collective economic competitiveness, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.Putin suggested that Western political class had speculated "on the absolutely natural concerns of many people on the plant with climate issues," downplaying the importance of traditional, hydrocarbon sources of energy, while simultaneously overestimating the effectiveness of alternative energy in filling the gap.This, he said, helped to spark the current energy crunch that Western officials are now trying to blame on Russia."Today we see that for absolutely political reasons, due to their own ambitions and under pressure from their American overlord, European countries are imposing more and more sanctions on the oil and gas market. All of this causes inflation, and instead of admitting their mistakes, they are looking for the guilty party in another place," Putin said."Obviously, together with Russian energy resources, economic activity will also be leaving Europe for other regions of the world. Such an economic auto-da-fe, or suicide, is of course the internal affair of European countries. We must proceed pragmatically and proceed primarily from our own economic interests," he added.Putin called on authorities to "act proactively" in light of the "ill-conceived and chaotic" decisions being taken by some of Russia's Western "partners," and to use them to Moscow's advantage. He also warned that Russia could not expect countries to make such mistakes "endlessly." Putin promised that the Russian state would do "everything that depends on us" to create the proper conditions for the work of domestic energy companies, ranging from improving logistical capabilities to providing a system of payment in national currencies and improving the availability of credit and insurance services, to stimulating the processing of raw materials and the creation of new domestic technologies.He added that Russian oil companies shouldn't sit on their assets -revenues gained from rising energy prices, and that the changes being experienced by the global oil market have a "tectonic nature," and that "doing business as before, according to the old model, of course, seems unlikely. In the new conditions, it is important not only to extract oil, but to build the entire vertical chain up to the end consumer."Countries the world over have experienced economic shocks associated with rising energy costs over the past year, with the United States and the the European Union bearing the brunt of the burden after local leaders slapped sanctions and other restrictions on Russian oil and gas. Many EU countries depend on Russian gas for more 40 percent or more of their natural gas needs. In the wake of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, the bloc has promised to replace supplies from Russia with fuel sourced in the US, Africa and the Middle East, and to ramp up investments in alternative energy. However, economists, business leaders and some opposition politicians have warned that these measures won't save the region from economic calamity.

