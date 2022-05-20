https://sputniknews.com/20220520/pm-modi-netizens-hail-nikhat-zareen-for-her-historic-womens-world-boxing-championship-victory-1095650159.html

PM Modi, Netizens Hail Nikhat Zareen for Her Historic Women’s World Boxing Championship Victory

A day after winning the gold medal in the flyweight category of the Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul (Turkey), greetings are pouring in for Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen.She defeated Thailand’s Jutamas Jitpong by unanimous decision in the finals held at the Başakşehir Youth and Sports Facility on Thursday.The bout between Zareen and Jitpong was competitive in the first round, with both boxers throwing punches at each other. However, Zareen took a slight lead.Although the two boxers fought aggressively in the remaining four rounds, Zareen managed to take the lead in each, registering a 5-0 win against Jitpong.In the final, judges scored the bout 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27, 29-28 in the Indian fighter's favour.Zareen has now become the fifth Indian boxer after Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL, and Lekha KC to win a gold medal at the World Championships.Mary Kom won the World Boxing Championships a record six times in 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010, and 2018, while Sarita Devi won in 2006 in the Light bantamweight category, Jenny RL won the light welterweight category in 2006, and Lekha KC won in 2006 in the middleweight category.Soon after Zareen secured victory in the finals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate her.Apart from Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind also hailed Zareen's victory.Congratulating her on her triumph, federal Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said: “What a way to join the illustrious list to win this prestigious tournament”.Apart from politicians, prominent personalities from other fields have also poured in their wishes for Zareen on her massive win.Netizens have taken Twitter by storm, some of whom are even saying Mary Kom has dominated the Indian women’s boxing scene for a decade, winning many accolades, and it is a matter of pride that Zareen has taken her legacy forward.Zareen has been a highly talked about prospect in India. She narrowly lost her spot in the last Olympics after losing a bout to Mary Kom.Meanwhile, apart from Zareen, Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda won the bronze medals in the featherweight and light welterweight categories, respectively.

