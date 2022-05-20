https://sputniknews.com/20220520/former-fbi-agent-claims-agency-fails-to-curb-white-supremacists-in-us-1095668269.html

Former FBI Agent Claims Agency Fails to Curb White Supremacists in US

German, who worked undercover as a member of white supremacist groups in 1990s, stated that the FBI is underestimating the scope and scale of the problem, resulting in racially motivated hate crimes, such as a recent Buffalo shooting, which claimed lives of ten people.The newspaper also noted a huge discrepancy between the numbers of hate crime incidents reported by their victims (around 200,000 each year) compared to the official statistics of the Federal Department of Justice, which prosecutes an average of 21 hate crimes annually. German explained that this paradox stems from the fact that local police fail to record violent racially based acts as "hate crime" and criticized the FBI for not providing statistics that could expose the true gravity of the situation.On Saturday, a shooting in a supermarket in the US city of Buffalo resulted in ten people dead and three injured. The FBI qualified the incident as a racially motivated hate crime, while Biden called for every effort to end "hate-fueled domestic terrorism." The 18-year-old perpetrator was charged with first-degree murder, under the article that provides for life imprisonment.

