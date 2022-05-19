https://sputniknews.com/20220519/biden-denounces-white-supremacy-while-supporting-neo-nazis-abroad-1095616281.html

Biden Denounces White Supremacy While Supporting Neo-Nazis Abroad

Biden Denounces White Supremacy While Supporting Neo-Nazis Abroad

Biden Denounces White Supremacy While Supporting Neo-Nazis Abroad

Biden Denounces White Supremacy While Supporting Neo-Nazis Abroad How Biden Could Fix The Border Crisis, Summit of the Americas Looking Like A Flop, US Use of Nuclear Weapons Overshadows Fearmongering

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Jason Dzubow, an immigration attorney, partner at Dzubow & Pilcher, PLLC and blogger at www.asylumist.com, and author of the new book “Asylumist: How to Seek Asylum in the United States and Keep Your Sanity” to discuss the narrow definition of refugees and the need to expand the definition to alleviate the so-called border crisis that anti-immigration politicians often invoke, how the immigration system’s narrow use of asylum for members of particular social groups severely limits who can be granted asylum, how this limiting of asylum stops immigrants from Latin America fleeing dangerous conditions from being granted asylum, and how the situation for asylees and other migrants now compares with the situation under Trump.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by John Perry, a writer for Council on Hemispheric Affairs to discuss the increasingly likely chance that the Summit of the Americas is a flop as many Latin American countries announce their boycotts of the country, why Latin America is now turning from the US and moving toward Russia and China, the role of NATO in the US designs on Latin America, and how Latin America is symbolizing the global movement toward multipolarity.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dave Lindorff, investigative journalist, Editor of the online publication ThisCantBeHappening.net and 2019 winner of an “Izzy” Award for Outstanding Independent Media to discuss Vladimir Putin’s statements vaguely about nuclear war and who they may really be targeted at, why these fears of nuclear war amounts to tough talk, the very real history of the US use and threats of nuclear weapons on the targets of imperialism, and how recent developments in Ukraine and Finland and Sweden’s application to join NATO affect the threat of nuclear war.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jon Jeter, award-winning journalist and foreign correspondent, radio and television producer, Bluesologist and Decolonizer, and author of the book “Flat Broke in the Free Market: How Globalization Fleeced Working People” to discuss Joe Biden’s denunciation of white supremacy following the racist massacre at a Buffalo grocery store and the historical and contemporary support that the US has lent to Nazi and neo-Nazi movements, how this racist attack is a part of the rising tide of organized right-wing violence and the Democrats’ attempts to legislate the problem away, and the importance of recognizing that the only response to the growing white supremacist movement is a popular movement of poor, working, and oppressed people.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

