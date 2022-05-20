https://sputniknews.com/20220520/china-faulted-for-stepping-up-coal-consumption-but-us--europe-follow-suit-1095673867.html

China Faulted for Stepping Up Coal Consumption, But US & Europe Follow Suit

China Faulted for Stepping Up Coal Consumption, But US & Europe Follow Suit

Consumption of coal in China has increased since last summer when blackouts hit four industry-heavy provinces. The socialist country has set ambitious goals... 20.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-20T22:21+0000

2022-05-20T22:21+0000

2022-05-20T22:21+0000

coal

china

us

european union

climate change

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0c/1095465135_0:538:2682:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_4624a941089646b15430bd34b0a5684b.jpg

China’s coal consumption has continued to rise in 2022, with imports from its northern neighbor Russia doubling between March and April, according to CNN. As a result, Russia is now China’s second-largest coal supplier, displacing Australia; it still imports the most coal from Indonesia, but produces most of its coal domestically.China is the world’s largest consumer of coal and the largest emitter of greenhouse gasses that contribute to climate change, so its change in policy will be widely felt. In 2020, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that according to the socialist country’s economic plans, its carbon dioxide emissions will peak before 2030, then sharply drop off. More recently, Beijing has pledged to end its investment in coal-fired power plants abroad, which it has funded in developing countries like Zimbabwe and Bangladesh, that struggle to keep the lights on.However, China isn’t alone in turning to coal for answers: the European Commission said on Friday it would need to increase coal consumption in order to offset its anticipated reductions in Russian gas consumption. According to the Financial Times, the EU will burn 5% more coal than previously expected over the next five to 10 years, but noted that EU officials still claim the bloc will hit its emissions reduction targets by 2030.Increased coal production is also both cause and consequence of increased coal prices. In October 2021, international coal prices spiked to $280 per metric ton, then after declining somewhat, jumped to an all-time high price of $440 per metric ton after Russia’s special operation in Ukraine began in February 2022. In the US, coal companies have seen their share value explode, too, with one hitting a 986% increase in a single year, according to S&P Global.

china

european union

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

coal, china, us, european union, climate change