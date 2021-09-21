Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: World Leaders Participate in First Day of 76th UN General Assembly

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210921/at-un-biden-boasts-about-era-of-relentless-diplomacy-in-wake-of-afghanistan-withdrawal-1089273287.html
At UN, Biden Boasts About 'Era of Relentless Diplomacy', Calls Military Power 'Tool of Last Resort'
At UN, Biden Boasts About 'Era of Relentless Diplomacy', Calls Military Power 'Tool of Last Resort'
President Joe Biden made his first address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, amid growing tensions with allies and partners in the wake of the... 21.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-21T14:11+0000
2021-09-21T15:04+0000
joe biden
general assembly
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089274446_0:0:2989:1682_1920x0_80_0_0_a25803addfed46295345abb09d726a96.jpg
The United States is "opening a new era of relentless diplomacy" in the aftermath of its withdrawal from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden has announced."Today, many of our greatest concerns cannot be solved or even addressed through the force of arms," Biden added."We've ended 20 years of conflict in Afghanistan, and as we close this period of relentless war, we're opening a new era of relentless diplomacy, of using the power of our development aid to invest in new ways of lifting people up around the world, of renewing and defending democracy, of proving that no matter how challenging or how complex the problems we're going to face, government by and for the people is still the best way to deliver for all of our people," the president said.Turning to global hotspots, Biden said the US would continue to seek the "complete denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula, and reiterated that Washington would be "prepared to return to full compliance" with the Iran nuclear deal "if Iran does the same."Biden boasted that his administration was "back at the table in international forums, especially the United Nations" to address global "shared challenges," and cited US reengagement with NATO, the European Union, ASEAN, the Quad alliance and the World Health Organization. "We rejoined the Paris Climate Agreement, and we're running to retake a seat in the Human Rights Council next year at the UN," he said.The president also promised that the US would do its part in addressing the climate crisis, which he called "borderless" and said requires global cooperation. The same, he said, applies to the coronavirus, suggesting that that crisis cannot be defended against with "bombs and bullets." Biden called for a global vaccination effort.Biden also addressed terrorism, saying that the world "must...remain vigilant to the threat of terror, that terrorism poses, whether emanating from distant regions of the world or in our own backyard...Those who commit acts of terrorism against us will continue to find a determined enemy in the United States. The world today is not the world of 2001, though. And the United States is not the same country we were when we were attacked on 9/11, 20 years ago," he stressed.
https://sputniknews.com/20210920/iranian-commander-says-us-humiliating-escape-from-afghanistan-lesson-for-dependent-allies-1089238868.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210920/north-korea-calls-aukus-submarine-deal-dangerous-act-fueling-arms-race-1089234129.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210919/safety-first-us-reportedly-frees-daesh-fighters-from-prison-in-syria-jabs-them-with-covid-vaccines-1089211944.html
Biden 'informed consent of the American People' are you referring to our bought and paid Congress Mr President!
0
flip flop flippity flop. Kind of like a fish on land or a chicken with it's head cut off.
0
4
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089274446_169:0:2898:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_0889321273160275f7e198486469bbe4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, general assembly

At UN, Biden Boasts About 'Era of Relentless Diplomacy', Calls Military Power 'Tool of Last Resort'

14:11 GMT 21.09.2021 (Updated: 15:04 GMT 21.09.2021)
© REUTERS / EDUARDO MUNOZU.S. President Joe Biden addresses the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 21, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden addresses the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 21, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2021
© REUTERS / EDUARDO MUNOZ
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
President Joe Biden made his first address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, amid growing tensions with allies and partners in the wake of the Afghanistan fiasco, and a major diplomatic scandal with France over a controversial nuclear submarine deal with Australia.
The United States is "opening a new era of relentless diplomacy" in the aftermath of its withdrawal from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden has announced.

Addressing the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Biden characterized military power as a "tool of last resort," and suggested that any mission involving the US military in the future "must be clear and achievable, undertaken with informed consent of the American people and whenever possible in partnership with our allies."

A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2021
Afghanistan
Iranian Commander Says US’ ‘Humiliating Escape’ From Afghanistan Lesson for Dependent Allies
Yesterday, 12:30 GMT
"Today, many of our greatest concerns cannot be solved or even addressed through the force of arms," Biden added.
"We've ended 20 years of conflict in Afghanistan, and as we close this period of relentless war, we're opening a new era of relentless diplomacy, of using the power of our development aid to invest in new ways of lifting people up around the world, of renewing and defending democracy, of proving that no matter how challenging or how complex the problems we're going to face, government by and for the people is still the best way to deliver for all of our people," the president said.

"We are not seeking - I say it again - we are not seeking a new Cold War," Biden stressed, addressing recent criticism by UN Chief Antonio Guterres, who warned the United States to repair their "completely dysfunctional" relationship with Beijing before it turns into a Cold War even more dangerous than the last one.

Turning to global hotspots, Biden said the US would continue to seek the "complete denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula, and reiterated that Washington would be "prepared to return to full compliance" with the Iran nuclear deal "if Iran does the same."
Collins class submarine - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2021
AUKUS
North Korea Calls AUKUS Submarine Deal 'Dangerous Act' Fueling Arms Race
Yesterday, 10:36 GMT
Biden boasted that his administration was "back at the table in international forums, especially the United Nations" to address global "shared challenges," and cited US reengagement with NATO, the European Union, ASEAN, the Quad alliance and the World Health Organization. "We rejoined the Paris Climate Agreement, and we're running to retake a seat in the Human Rights Council next year at the UN," he said.
The president also promised that the US would do its part in addressing the climate crisis, which he called "borderless" and said requires global cooperation. The same, he said, applies to the coronavirus, suggesting that that crisis cannot be defended against with "bombs and bullets." Biden called for a global vaccination effort.
Biden also addressed terrorism, saying that the world "must...remain vigilant to the threat of terror, that terrorism poses, whether emanating from distant regions of the world or in our own backyard...Those who commit acts of terrorism against us will continue to find a determined enemy in the United States. The world today is not the world of 2001, though. And the United States is not the same country we were when we were attacked on 9/11, 20 years ago," he stressed.
US Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2021
Safety First! US Reportedly Frees Daesh Fighters From Prison in Syria, Jabs Them With Covid Vaccines
19 September, 13:35 GMT
031000
Discuss
Popular comments
Biden 'informed consent of the American People' are you referring to our bought and paid Congress Mr President!
2007harleydavidsonsg
21 September, 17:50 GMT
000000
flip flop flippity flop. Kind of like a fish on land or a chicken with it's head cut off.
See you in the ice
21 September, 17:52 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:56 GMT'To Ban or Not to Ban': US Agencies Reportedly Split on Whether to Blacklist Huawei's Spinoff
14:28 GMTSotheby's to Hold First-Ever Art Sale Show in Post-Soviet Russia
14:19 GMTSpanish Island of La Palma's Airport Operating Normally Amid Volcano Eruption
14:11 GMTAt UN, Biden Boasts About 'Era of Relentless Diplomacy', Calls Military Power 'Tool of Last Resort'
13:34 GMT6.3-Magnitude Quake Rocks Chile
13:30 GMT'Promoting Safe Sex': Actress' Look at Emmy Awards 2021 Gets Compared to Condom by Netizens
13:12 GMTMoscow: US Failed to Discredit Russia's Electoral System
12:59 GMTWorld Leaders Participate in First Day of 76th UN General Assembly
12:54 GMTDaniel Craig to Exit James Bond Role, Says Next 007 Shouldn't Be a Woman
12:54 GMTRussia's Foreign Ministry Slams EHRC Ruling on Litvinenko's Death for Promoting Russophobia
12:34 GMTMoscow Blasts Britain’s Effort to Blame Russia for 2018 Poisonings as UK Charges Third Suspect
12:12 GMTSudanese Prime Minister Believes Coup Attempt Reveals Need for Army Reform
11:58 GMTEU Commissioner Warns ‘Something is Broken’ in Transatlantic Ties in Wake of AUKUS Sub Snub
11:58 GMTUK is 'Heading Back to Oligopoly' in Energy Sector, Bankruptcies on the Way as Prices Surge: Expert
11:51 GMTTop Pakistani Diplomat Calls for Unfreezing Afghanistan's Foreign Assets
11:47 GMTFrance Warns That AUKUS Submarine Row May Thwart EU-Australia Trade Talks
11:19 GMTRonaldo, Messi Comparisons Go Viral as Football Superstars Make Contrasting Starts at PSG & Man Utd
10:43 GMTTucker Carlson Lambasts US Army For 'Doing P.R. for Satanism' With COVID-19 Vaccine Promotion
10:38 GMTIndian Army Chopper Crashes In Jammu and Kashmir, Both Pilots Dead
10:37 GMTTrump Warns Border Crisis Turning US Into ‘Third World Nation’