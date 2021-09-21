https://sputniknews.com/20210921/at-un-biden-boasts-about-era-of-relentless-diplomacy-in-wake-of-afghanistan-withdrawal-1089273287.html

At UN, Biden Boasts About 'Era of Relentless Diplomacy', Calls Military Power 'Tool of Last Resort'

At UN, Biden Boasts About 'Era of Relentless Diplomacy', Calls Military Power 'Tool of Last Resort'

President Joe Biden made his first address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, amid growing tensions with allies and partners in the wake of the...

The United States is "opening a new era of relentless diplomacy" in the aftermath of its withdrawal from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden has announced."Today, many of our greatest concerns cannot be solved or even addressed through the force of arms," Biden added."We've ended 20 years of conflict in Afghanistan, and as we close this period of relentless war, we're opening a new era of relentless diplomacy, of using the power of our development aid to invest in new ways of lifting people up around the world, of renewing and defending democracy, of proving that no matter how challenging or how complex the problems we're going to face, government by and for the people is still the best way to deliver for all of our people," the president said.Turning to global hotspots, Biden said the US would continue to seek the "complete denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula, and reiterated that Washington would be "prepared to return to full compliance" with the Iran nuclear deal "if Iran does the same."Biden boasted that his administration was "back at the table in international forums, especially the United Nations" to address global "shared challenges," and cited US reengagement with NATO, the European Union, ASEAN, the Quad alliance and the World Health Organization. "We rejoined the Paris Climate Agreement, and we're running to retake a seat in the Human Rights Council next year at the UN," he said.The president also promised that the US would do its part in addressing the climate crisis, which he called "borderless" and said requires global cooperation. The same, he said, applies to the coronavirus, suggesting that that crisis cannot be defended against with "bombs and bullets." Biden called for a global vaccination effort.Biden also addressed terrorism, saying that the world "must...remain vigilant to the threat of terror, that terrorism poses, whether emanating from distant regions of the world or in our own backyard...Those who commit acts of terrorism against us will continue to find a determined enemy in the United States. The world today is not the world of 2001, though. And the United States is not the same country we were when we were attacked on 9/11, 20 years ago," he stressed.

