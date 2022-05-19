https://sputniknews.com/20220519/russia-wants-to-boost-ties-with-latin-america-regardless-of-its-status-in-oas---embassy-in-us-1095620271.html

Russia Wants to Boost Ties With Latin America Regardless of Its Status in OAS - Embassy in US

Russia Wants to Boost Ties With Latin America Regardless of Its Status in OAS - Embassy in US

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia wants to further deepen cooperation with Latin American and Caribbean nations, regardless of its status in the Organization of...

Last month, the OAS voted for depriving Russia of its permanent observer status over the latter's military operation in Ukraine.The diplomatic mission added that the status in the OAS was not important for Russia as the organization, from the embassy's point of view, is not a universal regional platform for the Western hemisphere due to the US efforts.

