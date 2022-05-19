https://sputniknews.com/20220519/eu-institutions-tentatively-agree-to-fill-gas-storage-up-to-90-ahead-of-winter-1095634346.html

EU Institutions Tentatively Agree to Fill Gas Storage Up to 90% Ahead of Winter

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Council of the European Union and the European Parliament provisionally agreed on Thursday to fill gas storage up to 90% ahead of the... 19.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-19T13:17+0000

2022-05-19T13:17+0000

2022-05-19T13:17+0000

europe

gas

"Underground gas storage on member states’ territory should be filled to at least 80% of their capacity before the winter of 2022/2023 and to 90% before the following winter periods," a statement read.This obligation will be limited to a volume of 35% of the annual gas consumption of member states over the past five years to avoid a disproportionate impact on EU nations with significant storage capacity.The 90% target will count in liquefied natural gas and alternative fuels stored at the facilities. Member states that do not have storage facilities will have access to reserves stored in other member states.The EU will certify storage system operators to avoid the "potential risks of external influence" on critical infrastructure. Member states will have up to 18 months to certify facilities. Uncertified operators will be forced to give up ownership or control of storage facilities.

