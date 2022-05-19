https://sputniknews.com/20220519/as-new-somali-president-welcomes-us-troops-analyst-says-believes-the-west-is-likely-pulling-strings-1095618971.html

As New Somali President Welcomes US Troops, Analyst Believes the West Is Likely Pulling Strings

Less than 24 hours had passed since Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was announced as the new president of Somalia when US President Joe Biden declared he was sending in troops. They hadn’t been gone long–a little over a year has passed since most of the roughly 700 US Special Operations troops based in Somalia at the end of 2020 were withdrawn as part of former President Trump’s efforts to end America’s “forever wars.”Now, a spokeswoman for the National Security Council says the US plans to establish “a persistent presence” in Somalia so as to “maximize the safety and effectiveness of [US] forces” there.Last year, the US and the European Union threatened to sanction Somalia if its parliament moved ahead with plans to extend by two years the term of now ex-President Mohamed Farmaajo, and incoming President Mohamud repeatedly accused him of attempting to carry out a “coup.”Under the complex clan-based power-sharing agreement currently in place, only members of parliament are permitted to vote for president, so Mohamud is now set to serve his presidential term after reportedly winning just 214 votes in an election closed to the public. One of his first actions since assuming the presidency was to issue a statement on Twitter indicating he “thanks and appreciates” US President Joe Biden “for authorizing the deployment of American troops to #Somalia.”This characterization, however, was heavily disputed by a number of journalists, including Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, who told Sputnik News that “based upon its historical legacy, the [US] government cannot be trusted in its proclamations about assisting African states to fight terrorism.”The US has a “long and sordid history” in Somalia, he notes, explaining that “what has transpired in regard to US foreign policy in Somalia, Libya, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia and other countries can only be characterized as terrorism.”The recent “restoration of direct US military involvement in Somalia” isn’t actually aimed at stabilizing Africa. In fact, he says, it’s quite the opposite:Somalia remains heavily-divided, with political divisions sometimes boiling over. Last year, firefights reportedly erupted in April between forces representing Farmaajo and opposition figures, including the new president. But the primary source of violence remains a small jihadist militia known as Al-Shabaab. The group, whose supposed threat to US troops was used to justify the recent deployment, has been described by Joint Chiefs of Staff chair Mark Milley as “an extension of Al-Qaeda*.”In 2014, a UN monitoring group accused recently-elected President Mohamud’s advisor, Musa Haji Mohamed “Ganjab,” of smuggling weapons to Al-Shabaab. With an estimated strength of 5,000 - 10,000 militants, the group has carried out numerous deadly acts of violence in Somalia and throughout the East African region over the past 15 years and seemingly gotten caught up in a low-intensity proxy war between Qatar and the United Arab Emirates for regional influence.Although “increasing attacks by jihadist armed groups” have been a serious problem on their own, Azikiwe notes that they “also provides a rationale for continued Pentagon and AMISOM [African Union Mission] and other outside military forces to maintain their forces in Somalia.”Azikiwe is far from the only observer to see a pattern emerge in the history of the groups which supposedly inspired Al-Shabaab.Colonel Richard Black, a retired Virginia state senator who’s been an outspoken critic of US foreign policy towards Syria and was reportedly added to a list of ‘official enemies’ published by an ISIS magazine in 2015, told the Schiller Institute in April that the war in Syria “didn’t exist” until the US “sent the CIA to coordinate with Al Qaeda elements.”The current National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, indicated a common cause shared between the notorious international terrorist organization Al-Qaeda and the US government in a leaked 2012 email to his then-boss, Hillary Clinton: “AQ [Al Qaeda] is on our side in Syria.”Other theories for the uptick in US involvement in Somalia have emerged in the aftermath of Mohamud’s election as well. In April, Somalia’s minister of petroleum and minerals was summoned by the country’s auditor general over a February oil exploration deal with Texas-based Coastline Exploration Ltd, which was immediately dismissed by the president and prime minister as “illegal.”The company’s founder rejected suggestions of any dishonest dealings, insisting Coastline’s leaders “don't need to be corrupt”—though they acknowledged they’d paid for Somali regulators’ flights and accommodations when they brought them to Turkey to ink the agreement. But there’s been little movement on the case, and questions remain about who authorized the secretive deal and what role it could have played in behind-the-scenes political negotiations.Indeed, as a 1993 Los Angeles Times article noted, “nearly two-thirds of Somalia was allocated to the American oil giants Conoco, Amoco, Chevron, and Phillips,” who could potentially “reap big rewards… if the US-led military mission [could] restore peace to the impoverished African nation.”But it’s not just Somalia’s oil that’s of interest to the foreign states who’ve long might have called the shots in the region. Since 2018, the country’s implementation of a three-way security agreement with neighboring Ethiopia and Eritrea has symbolized a growing regional solidarity that one political commentator claimed was “destabilizing the Horn of Africa.”The Joint Declaration on Comprehensive Cooperation Between Ethiopia, Somalia and Eritrea, or “Tripartite Agreement,” as it’s more commonly known, established a framework for state-to-state collaboration, especially in defense, where all three nations have historically faced similar threats from both jihadists and US-backed Tigray separatists. According to Azikiwe, the situation in Somalia is “undoubtedly” related to this emerging cooperation in the Horn of Africa.Describing the deal in February, noted Eritrean-American political analyst Simon Tesfamariam told Black Agenda Report that “US policymakers will make every effort to shatter the peace,” but “there are now special relationships growing in the Horn of Africa, and it's not just governments–it’s entire peoples.” Whether efforts to destabilize them will succeed remains to be seen.*A terrorist organization banned in RussiaThe views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

