https://sputniknews.com/20220518/ricky-gervais-explains-why-he-wont-stop-joking-on-issues-like-famine-aids-cancer--hitler-1095603557.html

Ricky Gervais Explains Why He Won't Stop Joking on Issues Like ‘Famine, AIDS, Cancer & Hitler'

Ricky Gervais Explains Why He Won't Stop Joking on Issues Like ‘Famine, AIDS, Cancer & Hitler'

The 60-year-old English comedian appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday to offer insight into the new material he has added to his Netflix... 18.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-18T11:19+0000

2022-05-18T11:19+0000

2022-05-18T11:20+0000

ricky gervais

us

netflix

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107827/10/1078271061_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_3413949ff06975d534a2fc263e5553c7.jpg

Ricky Gervais, who has been plugging his new Netflix special, SuperNature, set to drop on the streaming platform next Tuesday, insisted that “smart” people won't get offended at jokes on “taboo” subjects as they will understand the “irony.”Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on 17 May, the UK comedian, 60, explained that he had added new material to his show, which he had taken out on tour before the COVID-19 pandemic.When asked if he had to change jokes due to a long touring break, Gervais said:When the host said that there was “no audience that isn't going to love that,” Gervais quipped, “Boo! Not Hitler! It was a long time ago.”“Get over it!” chimed in Colbert.When the host noted that people attending the comedian’s shows didn’t go for the “feel good” atmosphere and were to expect “offensive subjects” being broached, Gervais responded:“No, they do feel good, and the aim is to make them laugh and they do laugh, but they know that I deal with taboo subjects. But I deal with taboo subjects because I want to take the audience to a place it hasn't been before and there is a tension.”The creator of Office, a British television mockumentary sitcom, added:The comedian explained that humor “gets us over bad stuff.”“That's why I laugh about terrifying bad things. You know, that's why comedians are obsessed with death because, you know, it gets us through... it's an inoculation to the real things that are going to happen.”Netflix has set May 24 for the premiere of SuperNature, Emmy winner Ricky Gervais’ second stand-up special for the streamer. After performing half of it on tour before being shut down by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Gervais resumed 18 months later.Ricky Gervais also revealed that the show was titled SuperNature because he tries to “debunk the supernatural.”

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

ricky gervais, us, netflix