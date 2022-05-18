Ricky Gervais Explains Why He Won't Stop Joking on Issues Like ‘Famine, AIDS, Cancer & Hitler'
11:19 GMT 18.05.2022 (Updated: 11:20 GMT 18.05.2022)
© AP Photo / Jordan StraussRicky Gervais arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
© AP Photo / Jordan Strauss
The 60-year-old English comedian appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday to offer insight into the new material he has added to his Netflix special.
Ricky Gervais, who has been plugging his new Netflix special, SuperNature, set to drop on the streaming platform next Tuesday, insisted that “smart” people won't get offended at jokes on “taboo” subjects as they will understand the “irony.”
"There is nothing more beautiful than a dog." We can't argue with that, @RickyGervais! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/aebtJeZMtc— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 18, 2022
Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on 17 May, the UK comedian, 60, explained that he had added new material to his show, which he had taken out on tour before the COVID-19 pandemic.
When asked if he had to change jokes due to a long touring break, Gervais said:
“It was always evolving. There was a thought, "Will this be out of date?" And then I realized that when you're dealing with, you know, famine, AIDS, cancer, Hitler, those dudes are evergreen. Yeah, so they're not going to, they don't date,” said the comedian.
When the host said that there was “no audience that isn't going to love that,” Gervais quipped, “Boo! Not Hitler! It was a long time ago.”
“Get over it!” chimed in Colbert.
When the host noted that people attending the comedian’s shows didn’t go for the “feel good” atmosphere and were to expect “offensive subjects” being broached, Gervais responded:
“No, they do feel good, and the aim is to make them laugh and they do laugh, but they know that I deal with taboo subjects. But I deal with taboo subjects because I want to take the audience to a place it hasn't been before and there is a tension.”
The creator of Office, a British television mockumentary sitcom, added:
“And I think people get offended when they mistake the subject of a joke with the actual target, and smart people know you can deal with anything, particularly when dealing with something like irony.”
The comedian explained that humor “gets us over bad stuff.”
“That's why I laugh about terrifying bad things. You know, that's why comedians are obsessed with death because, you know, it gets us through... it's an inoculation to the real things that are going to happen.”
#Humanity now streaming on Netflix#SuperNature coming soon#Armageddon work in progress pic.twitter.com/FCfBLBf8F6— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) May 12, 2022
Netflix has set May 24 for the premiere of SuperNature, Emmy winner Ricky Gervais’ second stand-up special for the streamer. After performing half of it on tour before being shut down by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Gervais resumed 18 months later.
Ricky Gervais also revealed that the show was titled SuperNature because he tries to “debunk the supernatural.”
“I don't believe in anything supernatural. I believe that anything that exists is by definition part of nature and is explainable. If not now, but then eventually,” Gervais said.