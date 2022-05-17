https://sputniknews.com/20220517/us-approves-resumption-of-operations-in-venezuela-for-us-european-oil-companies-1095586614.html

US Approves Resumption of Operations in Venezuela For US, European Oil Companies

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The United States has allowed US and European oil companies to resume work in Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, the vice president of... 17.05.2022, Sputnik International

"The Bolivarian government of Venezuela has verified and confirmed the published news that the United States of America has authorized American and European oil companies to negotiate and resume operations in Venezuela," Rodriguez tweeted.

