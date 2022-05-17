https://sputniknews.com/20220517/us-approves-resumption-of-operations-in-venezuela-for-us-european-oil-companies-1095586614.html
US Approves Resumption of Operations in Venezuela For US, European Oil Companies
US Approves Resumption of Operations in Venezuela For US, European Oil Companies
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The United States has allowed US and European oil companies to resume work in Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, the vice president of... 17.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-17T20:32+0000
2022-05-17T20:32+0000
2022-05-17T20:34+0000
venezuelan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
"The Bolivarian government of Venezuela has verified and confirmed the published news that the United States of America has authorized American and European oil companies to negotiate and resume operations in Venezuela," Rodriguez tweeted.
venezuelan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
venezuelan
US Approves Resumption of Operations in Venezuela For US, European Oil Companies
20:32 GMT 17.05.2022 (Updated: 20:34 GMT 17.05.2022)
Being updated
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The United States has allowed US and European oil companies to resume work in Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, the vice president of Venezuela, said on Tuesday.
"The Bolivarian government of Venezuela has verified and confirmed the published news that the United States of America has authorized American and European oil companies to negotiate and resume operations in Venezuela," Rodriguez tweeted.