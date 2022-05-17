International
US Approves Resumption of Operations in Venezuela For US, European Oil Companies
US Approves Resumption of Operations in Venezuela For US, European Oil Companies
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The United States has allowed US and European oil companies to resume work in Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, the vice president of Venezuela, said on Tuesday.
"The Bolivarian government of Venezuela has verified and confirmed the published news that the United States of America has authorized American and European oil companies to negotiate and resume operations in Venezuela," Rodriguez tweeted.
US Approves Resumption of Operations in Venezuela For US, European Oil Companies

20:32 GMT 17.05.2022
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The United States has allowed US and European oil companies to resume work in Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, the vice president of Venezuela, said on Tuesday.
"The Bolivarian government of Venezuela has verified and confirmed the published news that the United States of America has authorized American and European oil companies to negotiate and resume operations in Venezuela," Rodriguez tweeted.
