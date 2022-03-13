https://sputniknews.com/20220313/trump-bashes-biden-for-crawling-around-globe-on-his-knees-to-find-alternative-oil-supply-sources-1093825019.html

Trump Bashes Biden for 'Crawling Around Globe on His Knees' to Find Alternative Oil Supply Sources

Trump Bashes Biden for 'Crawling Around Globe on His Knees' to Find Alternative Oil Supply Sources

Earlier this week, US administration officials visited Venezuela to discuss "energy security" as gas prices in many areas in America hit nearly $5 per gallon... 13.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-13T07:47+0000

2022-03-13T07:47+0000

2022-03-13T07:47+0000

us

south carolina

donald trump

joe biden

iran

venezuela

saudi arabia

oil prices

russia

special operation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093824871_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7aca940cdee8ba42744b04c918afb50f.jpg

Donald Trump has lashed out at US President Joe Biden over POTUS' apparent efforts to tackle skyrocketing fuel prices in America by turning to countries that he once sought to avoid for help.The 45th president alleged that POTUS is now "crawling around the globe on his knees begging and pleading for mercy from Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Venezuela"."Nobody's so stupid", Trump said as he referred to Biden administration officials going to other countries for talks on increasing oil production rather than tapping natural resources in the US.The ex-POTUS accused Biden of "selling out the brave people of Cuba and Venezuela" and "groveling at the feet of the oil-rich and brutal Maduro regime".According to the 45th resident: "The entire world is laughing at the United States".The remarks came after The Wall Street Journal quoted an unnamed US source as saying that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan ignored Biden's calls to discuss soaring gas price-related issues. "There was some expectation of a phone call, but it didn't happen. It was part of turning on the spigot [of Saudi oil]", the source alleged.In a separate development, a high-ranking American delegation visited Venezuela to discuss with Caracas ways to maintain "energy security" and shore up the US economy as gas prices in many areas in America have skyrocketed to nearly $5 per gallon.The visit was described by many as part of America's efforts to find an alternative oil supply source amid Washington's "severe" anti-Russian sanctions that were imposed by Biden in response to the ongoing Russian special military operation in Ukraine.Aside from considering Venezuela as such a source, the US also reportedly sees Iran in this capacity, with the Islamic Republic recently signalling its willingness to increase oil output once America lifts its anti-Iranian sanctions.President Putin announced the beginning of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, stressing that the goal is to demilitarise and de-Nazify the country.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

us

south carolina

iran

venezuela

saudi arabia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

us, south carolina, donald trump, joe biden, iran, venezuela, saudi arabia, oil prices, russia, special operation