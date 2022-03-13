https://sputniknews.com/20220313/trump-bashes-biden-for-crawling-around-globe-on-his-knees-to-find-alternative-oil-supply-sources-1093825019.html
Trump Bashes Biden for 'Crawling Around Globe on His Knees' to Find Alternative Oil Supply Sources
Trump Bashes Biden for 'Crawling Around Globe on His Knees' to Find Alternative Oil Supply Sources
Earlier this week, US administration officials visited Venezuela to discuss "energy security" as gas prices in many areas in America hit nearly $5 per gallon... 13.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-13T07:47+0000
2022-03-13T07:47+0000
2022-03-13T07:47+0000
us
south carolina
donald trump
joe biden
iran
venezuela
saudi arabia
oil prices
russia
special operation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093824871_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7aca940cdee8ba42744b04c918afb50f.jpg
Donald Trump has lashed out at US President Joe Biden over POTUS' apparent efforts to tackle skyrocketing fuel prices in America by turning to countries that he once sought to avoid for help.The 45th president alleged that POTUS is now "crawling around the globe on his knees begging and pleading for mercy from Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Venezuela"."Nobody's so stupid", Trump said as he referred to Biden administration officials going to other countries for talks on increasing oil production rather than tapping natural resources in the US.The ex-POTUS accused Biden of "selling out the brave people of Cuba and Venezuela" and "groveling at the feet of the oil-rich and brutal Maduro regime".According to the 45th resident: "The entire world is laughing at the United States".The remarks came after The Wall Street Journal quoted an unnamed US source as saying that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan ignored Biden's calls to discuss soaring gas price-related issues. "There was some expectation of a phone call, but it didn't happen. It was part of turning on the spigot [of Saudi oil]", the source alleged.In a separate development, a high-ranking American delegation visited Venezuela to discuss with Caracas ways to maintain "energy security" and shore up the US economy as gas prices in many areas in America have skyrocketed to nearly $5 per gallon.The visit was described by many as part of America's efforts to find an alternative oil supply source amid Washington's "severe" anti-Russian sanctions that were imposed by Biden in response to the ongoing Russian special military operation in Ukraine.Aside from considering Venezuela as such a source, the US also reportedly sees Iran in this capacity, with the Islamic Republic recently signalling its willingness to increase oil output once America lifts its anti-Iranian sanctions.President Putin announced the beginning of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, stressing that the goal is to demilitarise and de-Nazify the country.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
us
south carolina
iran
venezuela
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093824871_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_577a121e97693dea68bcb4680c18b6f8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
us, south carolina, donald trump, joe biden, iran, venezuela, saudi arabia, oil prices, russia, special operation
Trump Bashes Biden for 'Crawling Around Globe on His Knees' to Find Alternative Oil Supply Sources
Subscribe
Earlier this week, US administration officials visited Venezuela to discuss "energy security" as gas prices in many areas in America hit nearly $5 per gallon, shortly before President Joe Biden's move to ban Russian energy imports amid Moscow's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.
Donald Trump has lashed out at US President Joe Biden over POTUS' apparent efforts to tackle skyrocketing fuel prices in America
by turning to countries that he once sought to avoid for help.
Speaking at a rally of supporters in Florence, South Carolina, on Saturday, Trump claimed that even though Biden is the president of "the most energy rich country on the planet, […] because of his party's climate hysteria, what they believe on the planet, Biden locked down American oil and natural gas production".
The 45th president alleged that POTUS is now "crawling around the globe on his knees begging and pleading for mercy from Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Venezuela".
"Nobody's so stupid", Trump said as he referred to Biden administration officials going to other countries for talks on increasing oil production rather than tapping natural resources in the US.
The ex-POTUS accused Biden of "selling out the brave people of Cuba and Venezuela" and "groveling at the feet of the oil-rich and brutal Maduro regime".
"They [the Biden administration] are after Maduro and now all of a sudden they say 'Listen, forget that. Forget what we've been saying for the last long time… Forget the last 15 years, we'd like to buy oil. We'd pay you any price you want. Please, please, please sell us some oil. Please sell us some oil, we don't have any oil'. He [Biden] must think we are the stupidest people on earth, you know", Trump argued.
According to the 45th resident: "The entire world is laughing at the United States".
The remarks came after The Wall Street Journal quoted an unnamed US source as saying that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan ignored Biden's calls to discuss soaring gas price-related issues. "There was some expectation of a phone call, but it didn't happen. It was part of turning on the spigot [of Saudi oil]", the source alleged.
In a separate development, a high-ranking American delegation visited Venezuela to discuss with Caracas ways to maintain "energy security" and shore up the US economy as gas prices in many areas in America have skyrocketed to nearly $5 per gallon.
The visit was described by many as part of America's efforts to find an alternative oil supply source amid Washington's "severe" anti-Russian sanctions that were imposed by Biden in response to the ongoing Russian special military operation
in Ukraine.
Aside from considering Venezuela as such a source, the US also reportedly sees Iran in this capacity, with the Islamic Republic recently signalling its willingness to increase oil output once America lifts its anti-Iranian sanctions.
On Tuesday, Biden imposed a US ban on all Russian energy imports, adding that Washington "is targeting the main artery of Russia's economy". According to POTUS, "that means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at US ports and the American people will deal another powerful blow to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's war machine".
President Putin announced the beginning of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, stressing that the goal is to demilitarise and de-Nazify the country.
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus