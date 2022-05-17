Curfew Imposed in Madhya Pradesh City After Communities Clash Over Lord Hanuman's Idol Installation

https://sputniknews.com/20220517/curfew-imposed-in-madhya-pradesh-city-after-communities-clash-over-lord-hanumans-idol-installation-1095561075.html

Last month, on the occasion of Ram Navami festival, clashes broke out between the Muslim and Hindu communities in Madhya Pradesh's city Khargone. It was... 17.05.2022, Sputnik International

A curfew has been imposed in Neemuch, a city in India's state of Madhya Pradesh, after clashes broke out late Monday night between two communities over the installation of an idol of Lord Hanuman in a Dargah (shrine or Sufi tomb).Instances of stones being pelted and arson by an enraged mob, which resulted in the mosque allegedly being set ablaze, were reported from the city.Addressing the media, Neemuch Superintendent of Police (SP) Suraj Kumar Verma confirmed the incident and said: “A total of four First Information Report police complaints (FIR) have been registered, one at the instigation of the Muslim community, two from the Hindu community and a suo motu FIR in the case.”“We have rounded up nine people for inquiry so far. The investigation is underway and more might be taken into custody. Prima facie it looks like a pre-planned event because of the installation of the idol. However, it has yet to be ascertained whether it's a conspiracy or not," Verma added.He further told the media that the situation had been brought under control.According to media reports, one person sustained injuries and was admitted to the hospital.Sharing the videos of the incident, former State Chief and Congress politician Digvijaya Singh of the Congress party made an appeal to members of both communities to maintain peace and harmony.In a tweet in Hindi, he said: “I make a humble appeal to all sections of Neemuch for peace. Don’t forget that politicians fight while innocent people die.”In a series of tweets in Hindi, he said that a few people shared the videos of the incident with him after which he called up the Collector and Superintendent of Police of Neemuch who assured him of taking action against the culprits.This is the second incident of communities clashing in Madhya Pradesh in the same month. On 10 April, clashes broke out in Khargone city on the occasion of Ram Navami (Lord Rama's birthday) festival, leading to violence, with incidents of arson and stone-pelting.More than 20 people were injured and one death was reported after a few days of violence. A total of 182 people have been arrested and 72 cases have been registered in connection to the violence in Khargone.

