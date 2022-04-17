https://sputniknews.com/20220417/fourteen-arrested-after-communal-clashes-in-indian-capital-new-delhi-1094826128.html
Fourteen Arrested After Communal Clashes in Indian Capital New Delhi
Fourteen Arrested After Communal Clashes in Indian Capital New Delhi
Last week, several incidents of communal violence were reported on the occasion of the Hindu festival Ram Navami in the Indian states of Gujarat, Jharkhand... 17.04.2022, Sputnik International
Police in India’s capital New Delhi arrested 14 people in connection with incidents of communal violence reported on the occasion of the Hindu religious festival Hanuman Janmotsav on Saturday evening, officials said on Sunday.Clashes broke out in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital on Saturday evening between two communities after stones were pelted on a religious procession being held to celebrate Hanuman Janmotsav.While talking to the media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Usha Rangnani said: “Earlier, nine people were arrested in connection with the communal clashes in Jahangirpuri. Five more were arrested later. So, 14 people have been arrested so far and further investigation is underway”.Rangnani also informed that nine people, including eight policemen, were injured in the ensuing violence.A police complaint was lodged after the incident of violence and the police have initiated an investigation into the matter.Following the violence, heavy police force was deployed in the area.“After the incident, a flag march is being conducted by police with the goal to create an atmosphere of faith and security for the public. I appeal to the public to maintain peace and not pay heed to rumours”, said Joint Police Commissioner Love Kumar while talking to media.Several videos of the incident are making the rounds on social media.A user posted four videos of the incident and wrote in Hindi: “The community which lives in fear in India is doing this. Can Hindus in Pakistan and Bangladesh do this? People can be seen brandishing swords and chanting religious slogans but still some say that rioters don’t belong to any particular religion”.After the incident was reported by the media on Saturday, Delhi state chief Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the people to maintain peace and security.In a tweet on Saturday night, Kejriwal said he had spoken to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal about the incident.“He assured that all steps are being taken to ensure peace and that [those] guilty will not be spared”, the tweet further read.Hanuman Janmotsav is celebrated to commemorate birth of Lord Hanuman. People believe that praying to Lord Hanuman with full devotion will end all their suffering.
Fourteen Arrested After Communal Clashes in Indian Capital New Delhi
Last week, several incidents of communal violence were reported on the occasion of the Hindu festival Ram Navami in the Indian states of Gujarat, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh. Clashes also broke out between student groups at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi over meat being served in a hostel canteen on the occasion of Ram Navami.
Police in India’s capital New Delhi arrested 14 people in connection with incidents of communal violence reported on the occasion of the Hindu religious festival Hanuman Janmotsav on Saturday evening, officials said on Sunday.
Clashes broke out in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital on Saturday evening between two communities after stones were pelted on a religious procession
being held to celebrate Hanuman Janmotsav.
While talking to the media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Usha Rangnani said: “Earlier, nine people were arrested in connection with the communal clashes in Jahangirpuri. Five more were arrested later. So, 14 people have been arrested so far and further investigation is underway”.
Rangnani also informed that nine people, including eight policemen, were injured in the ensuing violence.
A police complaint was lodged after the incident of violence and the police have initiated an investigation into the matter.
Following the violence, heavy police force was deployed in the area.
“After the incident, a flag march is being conducted by police with the goal to create an atmosphere of faith and security for the public. I appeal to the public to maintain peace and not pay heed to rumours”, said Joint Police Commissioner Love Kumar while talking to media.
Several videos of the incident are making the rounds on social media.
A user posted four videos of the incident and wrote in Hindi: “The community which lives in fear in India is doing this. Can Hindus in Pakistan and Bangladesh do this? People can be seen brandishing swords and chanting religious slogans but still some say that rioters don’t belong to any particular religion”.
After the incident was reported by the media on Saturday, Delhi state chief Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the people to maintain peace and security
In a tweet on Saturday night, Kejriwal said he had spoken to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal about the incident.
“He assured that all steps are being taken to ensure peace and that [those] guilty will not be spared”, the tweet further read.
Hanuman Janmotsav is celebrated to commemorate birth of Lord Hanuman. People believe that praying to Lord Hanuman with full devotion will end all their suffering.