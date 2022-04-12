Muslim Leader Slams Madhya Pradesh State Chief for Punishing Stone Throwers After Communal Violence
© AP Photo / Mahesh Kumar A.Hindu devotees take part in a religious procession to celebrate Ram Navami festival in Hyderabad, India, Friday, April 15, 2016. Hindu devotees celebrate the festival of Ram Navami, the birth anniversary of Lord Rama, which also marks the end of the nine-day long fasting and Navaratri festival.
Incidents of violent clashes were reported in various cities across India during the Ram Navami festival on Sunday. It was alleged that people from the Muslim community hurled stones at Hindu processions. The communal clashes left several people injured.
A prominent Indian Muslim politician has lashed out at Madhya Pradesh State Chief Shivraj Singh Chouhan for punishing the alleged culprits involved in throwing stones at a Hindu procession on Sunday in Khargone during the Ram Navami festival.
Asaduddin Owaisi, chief of the party All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government a day after communal violence occurred in the city.
"The rule of law in Madhya Pradesh has been overwhelmed by a mob lynching system. State Chief Shivraj Singh Chouhan, even if your ideology justifies the desecration of mosques and attacks on elders, you should not forget that you occupy a constitutional post. It is your responsibility to protect the life and property of the public", Owaisi said in a series of tweets late Monday night.
He also warned the Madhya Pradesh state chief, saying: "Remember that you are destroying the homes of the poor by being intoxicated with power and keeping the law in abeyance! Today the government is yours, tomorrow it may not be".
On Sunday, a procession was conducted in Khargone to mark the Ram Navami festival when some individuals began to hurl stones, triggering the violence.
It was alleged that people from the Muslim community hurled stones and threw petrol bombs while the procession was passing through their area. It led to a violent clash between members of the Hindu community and the Muslim community that left more than 20 people injured.
After the incident, the Madhya Pradesh administration demolished the houses of the stone-throwers and purported culprits as a step to punish the wrongdoers.