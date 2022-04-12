International
Muslim Leader Slams Madhya Pradesh State Chief for Punishing Stone Throwers After Communal Violence
Muslim Leader Slams Madhya Pradesh State Chief for Punishing Stone Throwers After Communal Violence
Incidents of violent clashes were reported in various cities across India during the Ram Navami festival on Sunday. It was alleged that people from the Muslim... 12.04.2022, Sputnik International
india
india
religion
religion
religion
religion and politics
politics
politics
politics
politics
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0c/1094700865_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_474d6bb959487097d1108ed2117084e8.jpg
A prominent Indian Muslim politician has lashed out at Madhya Pradesh State Chief Shivraj Singh Chouhan for punishing the alleged culprits involved in throwing stones at a Hindu procession on Sunday in Khargone during the Ram Navami festival.Asaduddin Owaisi, chief of the party All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government a day after communal violence occurred in the city."The rule of law in Madhya Pradesh has been overwhelmed by a mob lynching system. State Chief Shivraj Singh Chouhan, even if your ideology justifies the desecration of mosques and attacks on elders, you should not forget that you occupy a constitutional post. It is your responsibility to protect the life and property of the public", Owaisi said in a series of tweets late Monday night. He also warned the Madhya Pradesh state chief, saying: "Remember that you are destroying the homes of the poor by being intoxicated with power and keeping the law in abeyance! Today the government is yours, tomorrow it may not be".On Sunday, a procession was conducted in Khargone to mark the Ram Navami festival when some individuals began to hurl stones, triggering the violence. It was alleged that people from the Muslim community hurled stones and threw petrol bombs while the procession was passing through their area. It led to a violent clash between members of the Hindu community and the Muslim community that left more than 20 people injured.After the incident, the Madhya Pradesh administration demolished the houses of the stone-throwers and purported culprits as a step to punish the wrongdoers.
Muslim Leader Slams Madhya Pradesh State Chief for Punishing Stone Throwers After Communal Violence

10:53 GMT 12.04.2022
Incidents of violent clashes were reported in various cities across India during the Ram Navami festival on Sunday. It was alleged that people from the Muslim community hurled stones at Hindu processions. The communal clashes left several people injured.
A prominent Indian Muslim politician has lashed out at Madhya Pradesh State Chief Shivraj Singh Chouhan for punishing the alleged culprits involved in throwing stones at a Hindu procession on Sunday in Khargone during the Ram Navami festival.
Asaduddin Owaisi, chief of the party All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government a day after communal violence occurred in the city.
"The rule of law in Madhya Pradesh has been overwhelmed by a mob lynching system. State Chief Shivraj Singh Chouhan, even if your ideology justifies the desecration of mosques and attacks on elders, you should not forget that you occupy a constitutional post. It is your responsibility to protect the life and property of the public", Owaisi said in a series of tweets late Monday night.
He also warned the Madhya Pradesh state chief, saying: "Remember that you are destroying the homes of the poor by being intoxicated with power and keeping the law in abeyance! Today the government is yours, tomorrow it may not be".
On Sunday, a procession was conducted in Khargone to mark the Ram Navami festival when some individuals began to hurl stones, triggering the violence.
It was alleged that people from the Muslim community hurled stones and threw petrol bombs while the procession was passing through their area. It led to a violent clash between members of the Hindu community and the Muslim community that left more than 20 people injured.
After the incident, the Madhya Pradesh administration demolished the houses of the stone-throwers and purported culprits as a step to punish the wrongdoers.
