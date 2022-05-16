International
https://sputniknews.com/20220516/us-to-reinstate-cuban-family-reunification-parole-program-1095555215.html
US to Reinstate Cuban Family Reunification Parole Program
US to Reinstate Cuban Family Reunification Parole Program
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will reinstate the Cuban Family Reunification Parole Program and increase consular services and visa processing in... 16.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-16T22:48+0000
2022-05-16T22:48+0000
family reunifications
cuba
us
immigrants
visa processing
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095555190_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_60ba62578d42ab0dcdb61b9fd0c47fe3.jpg
"We will reinstate the Cuban Family Reunification Parole (CFRP) Program and further increase consular services and visa processing, making it possible for more Cubans to join their families in the United States via regular migration channels," the State Department said in the release on Monday.In the decades since, the US has been strangling Cuba with more economic restrictions, which have severely undercut the country’s tourism, energy, transportation, telecommunications, healthcare, education and food security systems.Things began looking up once Barack Obama came to the White House. His administration oversaw a period the media called the "Cuban thaw" during which sanctions started being lifted and bilateral relations began normalizing.This positive shift was relatively short-lived, however, and things started getting worse again after Donald Trump became president in 2017. During the first year of the Trump presidency, the US State Department recalled most of its diplomatic staff in Havana following reports that they were suffering from various health issues caused by a sonic weapon.
https://sputniknews.com/20220223/biden-renews-26-year-old-state-of-national-emergency-on-relations-with-cuba---white-house-1093310296.html
cuba
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095555190_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_aa2683ffeb912ce30bd971caea6a03e4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
family reunifications, cuba, us, immigrants, visa processing

US to Reinstate Cuban Family Reunification Parole Program

22:48 GMT 16.05.2022
© AP Photo / Ramon EspinosaU.S. flag flies at the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba, March 18, 2019 days after the U.S. State Department announced it was eliminating a five-year tourist visa for Cubans.
U.S. flag flies at the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba, March 18, 2019 days after the U.S. State Department announced it was eliminating a five-year tourist visa for Cubans. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.05.2022
© AP Photo / Ramon Espinosa
Subscribe
US
India
Global
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will reinstate the Cuban Family Reunification Parole Program and increase consular services and visa processing in Cuba, the US Department of State said in a press release.
"We will reinstate the Cuban Family Reunification Parole (CFRP) Program and further increase consular services and visa processing, making it possible for more Cubans to join their families in the United States via regular migration channels," the State Department said in the release on Monday.
In the decades since, the US has been strangling Cuba with more economic restrictions, which have severely undercut the country’s tourism, energy, transportation, telecommunications, healthcare, education and food security systems.
Things began looking up once Barack Obama came to the White House. His administration oversaw a period the media called the "Cuban thaw" during which sanctions started being lifted and bilateral relations began normalizing.
A classic American car flying a Cuban flag drives past the American embassy during a rally calling for the end of the US blockade against the island nation, in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, March 28, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.02.2022
Biden Renews 26-Year-Old State of National Emergency on Relations With Cuba - White House
23 February, 18:38 GMT
This positive shift was relatively short-lived, however, and things started getting worse again after Donald Trump became president in 2017. During the first year of the Trump presidency, the US State Department recalled most of its diplomatic staff in Havana following reports that they were suffering from various health issues caused by a sonic weapon.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала