Biden Renews 26-Year-Old State of National Emergency on Relations With Cuba - White House

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden is continuing the state of national emergency on relations with Cuba first proclaimed 26 years ago, the White... 23.02.2022, Sputnik International

“There remains a need to continue this national emergency, based on a disturbance or threatened disturbance of the international relations for the United States related to Cuba,” Biden was quoted as saying in the release. “The unauthorized entry of any United States-registered vessel into Cuban territorial waters continues to be detrimental to the foreign policy of the United States.”Section 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act provided for the automatic termination of a national emergency unless, within 90 days prior to the date of its declaration, the President publishes in the "Federal Register” a notice stating that the emergency is to continue in effect, the release said.The White House noted in the release that the US government continues its policy of considering a mass migration from Cuba would endanger the United States' national security.The US only restored formal diplomatic ties with Cuba in 2015 under the Obama administration, which lifted some of the restrictions that had been imposed on the island nation since the Cold War. This easing of the restrictions, however, was reversed by President Donald Trump, although he kept the US Embassy in Havana in place. The new US president, Joe Biden, vowed to ease the restrictions once again during his campaign, but so far has failed to live up to this promise.

