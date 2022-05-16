https://sputniknews.com/20220516/swedens-accession-to-nato-to-raise-tensions-in-region-opposition-party-says-1095532031.html

Sweden's Accession to NATO to Raise Tensions in Region, Opposition Party Says

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Sweden's accession to NATO threatens an escalation in the region, the head of the Swedish opposition Left Party, Nooshi Dadgostar, said on... 16.05.2022, Sputnik International

"Joining NATO threatens a dangerous escalation in the surrounding areas. Tensions are rising, the risk of conflict is increasing. This is the wrong way," Dadgostar wrote on her social media.Dadgostar stated that by joining the alliance Sweden might also face political pressure and deteriorate Moscow- Stockholm relations. According to the politician, should NATO deploy nuclear weapons on Swedish territory, Russia will begin to perceive Sweden as a threat.The ruling Swedish Social Democratic Party said earlier on Sunday that it will work to have Sweden apply for NATO membership. However, the party noted that it would oppose the deployment of NATO nuclear weapons and military bases on its territory should the country join the alliance. Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson later said that "the accession to NATO is the best for Sweden and the security of the Swedish people."Sweden made an announcement on Sunday hours after its neighbor Finland announced the official decision to join NATO. The decision will be discussed in the Finnish parliament on Monday, and the voting is expected to be held on Tuesday.

