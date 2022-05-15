https://sputniknews.com/20220515/italys-matteo-salvini-speaks-out-against-finland-sweden-joining-nato-arms-deliveries-to-ukraine-1095524298.html

Italy's Matteo Salvini Speaks Out Against Finland, Sweden Joining NATO, Arms Deliveries to Ukraine

The leader of Lega, Italian ruling coalition's party, Matteo Salvini has stood up against the idea of accepting Sweden and Finland in NATO as the former is considering to make this step in the nearest future and the latter have already decided to file a bid to join.His position was backed by a fellow party member, Economic Development Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, who argued that the accession to NATO of the two new countries located near Russia's borders, "will definitely not help to reduce the [duration of the Ukrainian] conflict".This stance contradicts the official policy declared by Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio – a member of the Five Stars Movement. He stated at the G7 countries' meeting that Rome would back Finland and Sweden's bids to join the alliance.The two countries, which have long maintained their neutral status, changed their tune following the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February. Sweden has yet to make the final decision on the matter and announce its bid, but NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg already stated that the alliance will gladly welcome both states in its ranks.Meanwhile, the president of Turkey, a NATO member-state, expressed concern over Finland and Sweden's bids to join the alliance. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Ankara can't consider the prospect of the two countries joining the alliance as positive at the moment.Lega Leader Against Arms Deliveries to UkraineHead of the Lega party Matteo Salvini also has spoken against sending more weapons to Ukraine, arguing that it does not help to stop the conflict.Former Italian Prime Minister and leader of the Five Stars Movement, Giuseppe Conte, holds a similar stance, calling on more efforts to be made in the field of diplomacy instead of arms supplies to Ukraine.Moscow has repeatedly urged the Western countries to stop supplying weapons to Ukraine, but these calls fell on deaf ears as these states started to ship heavy weaponry to Kiev. The Kremlin argued that such steps only perpetuate the conflict and delay the signings of an agreement that ends the Russian special operation. Moscow accused the West of waging a hybrid war against Russia and using Ukraine for its goals, trying to fight "until the last Ukrainian standing".Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

ukraine

