International
https://sputniknews.com/20220516/iran-to-launch-seven-domestically-manufactured-satellites-in-march-2023-reports-say-1095543919.html
Iran to Launch Seven Domestically Manufactured Satellites in March 2023, Reports Say
Iran to Launch Seven Domestically Manufactured Satellites in March 2023, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran continues production of seven homegrown satellites, which may be launched in March next year when designers are expected to put final... 16.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-16T13:53+0000
2022-05-16T13:53+0000
satellite
satellites
middle east
iran
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/01/1081949647_0:6:3073:1734_1920x0_80_0_0_bcd8fdf0af0858156e3d6416c3e6928d.jpg
The spacecraft that are planned for the 2023 launch include the already manufactured Iranian Nahid, Pars-1 and Zafar satellites, while the remaining satellites are still under construction, Salarieh was cited as saying by the IRNA.The satellite series of Nahid, Pars-1 and Zafar are regarded as the most modern Iranian spacecraft, which were designed for telecommunication purposes as well as measuring space radiation, according to the outlet. Some satellites, including Nahid-1 and Zafar-2, have been awaiting launch for several years.The satellites will operate at an estimated altitude of 500-530 kilometers (310-341 miles), the IRNA added.
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/01/1081949647_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_34cdb56f54d1eb3b605a509c118dcb89.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
satellite, satellites, middle east, iran

Iran to Launch Seven Domestically Manufactured Satellites in March 2023, Reports Say

13:53 GMT 16.05.2022
© AP Photo / Iranian Defense Ministry This picture released by the official website of the Iranian Defense Ministry on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, shows Iran's newest satellite-carrier rocket, called "Zuljanah," before being launched at an undisclosed location, Iran. Iranian state TV on Monday aired the launch of the country's newest satellite-carrying rocket, called "Zuljanah," which it said was able to reach a height of 500 km (310 miles) and is capable of carrying a 200-kilogram (440-pound) satellite. It did not launch a satellite into orbit. (Iranian Defense Ministry via AP)
This picture released by the official website of the Iranian Defense Ministry on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, shows Iran's newest satellite-carrier rocket, called Zuljanah, before being launched at an undisclosed location, Iran. Iranian state TV on Monday aired the launch of the country's newest satellite-carrying rocket, called Zuljanah, which it said was able to reach a height of 500 km (310 miles) and is capable of carrying a 200-kilogram (440-pound) satellite. It did not launch a satellite into orbit. (Iranian Defense Ministry via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.05.2022
© AP Photo / Iranian Defense Ministry
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran continues production of seven homegrown satellites, which may be launched in March next year when designers are expected to put final touches on the projects, Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported on Monday, citing the head of the Iranian Space Agency, Hassan Salarieh.
The spacecraft that are planned for the 2023 launch include the already manufactured Iranian Nahid, Pars-1 and Zafar satellites, while the remaining satellites are still under construction, Salarieh was cited as saying by the IRNA.
The satellite series of Nahid, Pars-1 and Zafar are regarded as the most modern Iranian spacecraft, which were designed for telecommunication purposes as well as measuring space radiation, according to the outlet. Some satellites, including Nahid-1 and Zafar-2, have been awaiting launch for several years.
The satellites will operate at an estimated altitude of 500-530 kilometers (310-341 miles), the IRNA added.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала