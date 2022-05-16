https://sputniknews.com/20220516/iran-to-launch-seven-domestically-manufactured-satellites-in-march-2023-reports-say-1095543919.html

Iran to Launch Seven Domestically Manufactured Satellites in March 2023, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran continues production of seven homegrown satellites, which may be launched in March next year when designers are expected to put final... 16.05.2022, Sputnik International

The spacecraft that are planned for the 2023 launch include the already manufactured Iranian Nahid, Pars-1 and Zafar satellites, while the remaining satellites are still under construction, Salarieh was cited as saying by the IRNA.The satellite series of Nahid, Pars-1 and Zafar are regarded as the most modern Iranian spacecraft, which were designed for telecommunication purposes as well as measuring space radiation, according to the outlet. Some satellites, including Nahid-1 and Zafar-2, have been awaiting launch for several years.The satellites will operate at an estimated altitude of 500-530 kilometers (310-341 miles), the IRNA added.

