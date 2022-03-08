International
Iran Launches Second Homegrown Military Satellite Into Orbit, Reports Say
Iran Launches Second Homegrown Military Satellite Into Orbit, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran has successfully launched its second domestically produced military satellite Noor-II into space orbit, media reported on Tuesday. 08.03.2022, Sputnik International
According to the Tasnim news agency, the launch was carried out by a three-stage Qassed rocket from a pad in Shahrud county located in the north-east of the country.The satellite was put into orbit 500 kilometres (310 miles) above the earth's surface eight minutes after the launch, the news agency reported.The launch came amid the eighth round of the Vienna-hosted negotiations on the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program.Tehran launched its first homegrown military satellite Noor-I in April 2020.
12:06 GMT 08.03.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran has successfully launched its second domestically produced military satellite Noor-II into space orbit, media reported on Tuesday.
According to the Tasnim news agency, the launch was carried out by a three-stage Qassed rocket from a pad in Shahrud county located in the north-east of the country.
The satellite was put into orbit 500 kilometres (310 miles) above the earth's surface eight minutes after the launch, the news agency reported.
The launch came amid the eighth round of the Vienna-hosted negotiations on the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program.
Tehran launched its first homegrown military satellite Noor-I in April 2020.
