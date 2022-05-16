https://sputniknews.com/20220516/buffalo-supermarket-shooting-suspect-held-on-suicide-watch-for-safety---sheriff-1095554981.html

Buffalo Supermarket Shooting Suspect Held on Suicide Watch for Safety - Sheriff

Buffalo Supermarket Shooting Suspect Held on Suicide Watch for Safety - Sheriff

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Payton Gendron, the 18-year old suspect in a mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket that left ten people dead, is held on suicide watch... 16.05.2022, Sputnik International

"In regard to [Gendron], he continues to be in our custody. He continues to be on suicide watch," Garcia said during a press conference on Monday.Gendron is being kept in a segregated unit away from the rest of the general population, Garcia also said, promising to ensure Gendron’s safety both from himself and everyone else.Gendron is accused of carrying out a mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo on Saturday, which left 10 people dead and three others injured. The FBI qualified the incident as a racially motivated hate crime, given that the alleged shooter left a manifesto expressing white supremacist beliefs, including the use of the Black Sun symbols used by Nazi Germany and neo-Nazi groups such as the Ukrainian Azov battalion.Earlier in the day, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said law enforcement recovered documents revealing that Gendron allegedly had plans to continue the shooting at other nearby locations.Authorities are charging Gendron with first-degree murder for the shooting, which he is alleged to have perpetrated and carries a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.Gendron also faces the possibility of terrorism charges, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said on Saturday.

