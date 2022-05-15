International
LIVE: Palestinians Mark 74th Anniversary of Nakba Day
Buffalo Shooter's Manifest Has Nazi Symbol Previously Used by Azov Battalion
Buffalo Shooter's Manifest Has Nazi Symbol Previously Used by Azov Battalion
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The 18-year-old teenager, who killed 10 people in a supermarket shooting in the US city of Buffalo on Saturday, had posted a white... 15.05.2022, Sputnik International
According to the New York Post, which reported on the manifesto, investigators believe that the text is authentic and was written by the shooter himself.The manifesto outlined all details of the crime, up to the firearms that the shooter used. The teenager described himself as a white supremacist and anti-Semite.The Black Sun symbol's design consists of twelve radial sig runes, similar to the symbols used by the SS in their logo.The Black Sun is widely used by neo-Nazi and white nationalists. The Ukrainian Azov battalion used the symbol as part of its official emblem in 2014-2015, and it is still worn by some of fighters as an insignia.
us, ukraine, buffalo, azov

Buffalo Shooter's Manifest Has Nazi Symbol Previously Used by Azov Battalion

13:00 GMT 15.05.2022 (Updated: 13:01 GMT 15.05.2022)
Ukrainian Azov Battalion members participate in SS veterans' march in Riga, file photo.
Ukrainian Azov Battalion members participate in SS veterans' march in Riga, file photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2022
© Sputnik / Oxana Dzhadan
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The 18-year-old teenager, who killed 10 people in a supermarket shooting in the US city of Buffalo on Saturday, had posted a white supremacist manifesto prior to the crime that featured the Black Sun symbol, employed in Nazi Germany and later by neo-Nazis, including by Ukrainian battalion Azov.
According to the New York Post, which reported on the manifesto, investigators believe that the text is authentic and was written by the shooter himself.
The manifesto outlined all details of the crime, up to the firearms that the shooter used. The teenager described himself as a white supremacist and anti-Semite.
A screenshot of a tweet, showing a manifesto, purportedly written by the Buffalo shooter. It is featuring the "Black Sun' symbol, used by the Neo-Nazis.
A screenshot of a tweet, showing a manifesto, purportedly written by the Buffalo shooter. It is featuring the Black Sun' symbol, used by the Neo-Nazis. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2022
A screenshot of a tweet, showing a manifesto, purportedly written by the Buffalo shooter. It is featuring the "Black Sun' symbol, used by the Neo-Nazis.
© Photo : KevinRothrock
The Black Sun symbol's design consists of twelve radial sig runes, similar to the symbols used by the SS in their logo.
A screenshot of a tweet, showing an emblem of the Ukrainian Neo-Nazi Azov battalion, featuring a "Black Son" symbol.
A screenshot of a tweet, showing an emblem of the Ukrainian Neo-Nazi Azov battalion, featuring a Black Son symbol. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2022
A screenshot of a tweet, showing an emblem of the Ukrainian Neo-Nazi Azov battalion, featuring a "Black Son" symbol.
© Photo : Ian Miles Cheong
The Black Sun is widely used by neo-Nazi and white nationalists. The Ukrainian Azov battalion used the symbol as part of its official emblem in 2014-2015, and it is still worn by some of fighters as an insignia.
