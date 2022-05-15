https://sputniknews.com/20220515/buffalo-shooters-manifest-has-nazi-symbol-previously-used-by-azov-battalion-1095526360.html

Buffalo Shooter's Manifest Has Nazi Symbol Previously Used by Azov Battalion

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The 18-year-old teenager, who killed 10 people in a supermarket shooting in the US city of Buffalo on Saturday, had posted a white... 15.05.2022, Sputnik International

According to the New York Post, which reported on the manifesto, investigators believe that the text is authentic and was written by the shooter himself.The manifesto outlined all details of the crime, up to the firearms that the shooter used. The teenager described himself as a white supremacist and anti-Semite.The Black Sun symbol's design consists of twelve radial sig runes, similar to the symbols used by the SS in their logo.The Black Sun is widely used by neo-Nazi and white nationalists. The Ukrainian Azov battalion used the symbol as part of its official emblem in 2014-2015, and it is still worn by some of fighters as an insignia.

