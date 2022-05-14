At Least Eight Shot After Gunman Enters Buffalo Supermarket, Suspect in Custody

https://sputniknews.com/20220514/police-active-multiple-shooting-event-reported-at-new-york-market-alleged-shooter-in-custody-1095515671.html
Around 2:49 p.m. EDT, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted that the public should avoid Tops Market on Jefferson Street in Buffalo, New York, as police...
A suspected gunman is in police custody after officers with New York's Buffalo Police Department (BPD) were called to the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue Friday afternoon, according to the department's official Twitter page. At least eight individuals were injured during the shooting. Some reports have claimed that all eight people were killed. An eyewitness told CNN that he saw the alleged gunman donning what appeared to be military fatigues and a bulletproof vest when he entered the supermarket and opened fire. MORE DETAILS TO COME.
19:36 GMT 14.05.2022 (Updated: 20:13 GMT 14.05.2022)
Around 2:49 p.m. EDT, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted that the public should avoid Tops Market on Jefferson Street in Buffalo, New York, as police were responding to the scene of an active shooting event with multiple victims.
A suspected gunman is in police custody after officers with New York's Buffalo Police Department (BPD) were called to the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue Friday afternoon, according to the department's official Twitter page.
At least eight individuals were injured during the shooting. Some reports have claimed that all eight people were killed.
An eyewitness told CNN that he saw the alleged gunman donning what appeared to be military fatigues and a bulletproof vest when he entered the supermarket and opened fire.
"He was fully prepared and ready to go," the eyewitness said of the alleged gunman.