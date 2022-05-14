https://sputniknews.com/20220514/police-active-multiple-shooting-event-reported-at-new-york-market-alleged-shooter-in-custody-1095515671.html

At Least Eight Shot After Gunman Enters Buffalo Supermarket, Suspect in Custody

Around 2:49 p.m. EDT, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted that the public should avoid Tops Market on Jefferson Street in Buffalo, New York, as police

A suspected gunman is in police custody after officers with New York's Buffalo Police Department (BPD) were called to the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue Friday afternoon, according to the department's official Twitter page. At least eight individuals were injured during the shooting. Some reports have claimed that all eight people were killed. An eyewitness told CNN that he saw the alleged gunman donning what appeared to be military fatigues and a bulletproof vest when he entered the supermarket and opened fire. MORE DETAILS TO COME.

